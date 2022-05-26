According to members of Rutland South Rotary, a coin drop on Saturday raised more than $3,000 to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine.
Rutland South Rotarians collected donations for “Unite with Ukraine” on Upper Merchants Row and at the Rutland Farmers Market on Saturday. Additional contributions were made by a number of Rutland South Rotarians.
All proceeds will go directly to the Ukraine for medical treatment and equipment, food and shelter for Ukrainian refugees.
For those who still want to support this effort, donations can be made through Rutland South Rotary’s website at rutlandsouthrotary.org or donations can be mailed to Rutland South Rotary Club, PO Box 511, Rutland, VT 05702.
