The members of Rutland South Rotary Club are hosting a “Unite with Ukraine” coin drop on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on upper Merchants Row.
Rotarians will be holding buckets to collect donations in the area which will be decorated with Ukrainian flags and sandwich board signs.
In addition, Rotarians will be passing out special cards with a QR code that will enable you to donate directly to Rutland Rotary South’s website to support Ukrainian relief.
They will also host a table at the Rutland County Farmer’s Market displaying a large Ukrainian flag. This event will go on rain or shine.
Rotary Clubs in southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire are already part of similar efforts and collectively, the members of Rotary District 7870 have raised more than $150,000 for the cause.
All funds raised from the coin drop will go to purchase medical equipment and treatment, shelter and food for Ukrainian refugees.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.