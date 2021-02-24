The big prize for this year’s Rutland South Rotary Club fundraiser will be a brand-new 25-foot, 10-inch, Riverside Retro Travel Trailer.
Second-prize is $1,500, third-prize $1,000 and fourth-prize is $500.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased from a Rutland South Rotarian, online at www.rutlandsouthrotary.org or by calling 236-7113.
The drawing is set for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.
The prize is something different for the club, which will not be able to host the usual raffle at the Spartan Arena with the traditional cash and door prize giveaways because of the pandemic.
Throughout the past 40 years, Rutland South Rotary has donated to youth programs in the community. Members have raised thousands of dollars for scholarships, dictionaries for third-graders, outdoor recreational equipment for schools, laptops and tablets. Members distributed more than 7,000 face masks to area schools and nonprofits.
The club even built an outdoor play area for students at Rutland Northwest School.
“Our community has a big heart and has always rallied to support our fundraising events,” said Caitlin Perry, president of the club. “The money raised will help us ensure every child has the same opportunities to learn and engage whether it is in school or remotely.”
The trailer, worth almost $34,000, sleeps four and includes a full-size bathroom with shower, gas/electric refrigerator, microwave and queen-size bed. It has an awning for outdoor relaxation. The trailer was donated by Dan Kearney’s RV and Lightweight Towable in Rutland.
