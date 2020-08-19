None of the surge sites set up by Vermont medical officials in order to respond to a potential surge in COVID-19 cases are active, but one of the two remaining sites on standby and ready to be put to use if needed was set up by Rutland Regional Medical Center at Spartan Arena.
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional, said he was involved in a series of statewide calls, around the time Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency in March, organized for the purpose of planning for the possibility of a COVID surge.
Fort said the hospital’s involvement came from state officials looking for a location that would serve Southern Vermont while Fort believed the Rutland hospital would be able to serve that need.
Castleton University agreed to allow the hospital to set up at Spartan Arena.
Fort said the state approved the site April 1. By April 6, new flooring was installed and surge trailers, with supplies provided by the state, arrived and were unloaded. By April 15, the site was approved to handle patients.
The arena was never intended to serve COVID patients. Patients identified as having tested positive for COVID would be treated at Rutland Regional and patients needing less intensive care, from the hospital or a nearby assisted-living facility, would have been moved to the arena.
The arena is still set up to provide care for up to 120 patients.
Fort said the effort was led by Dr. Jeff McKee, who was the vice president for behavioral and community health at the time.
Elizabeth Kyhill, senior director for physician practices at RRMC, served as the operations section chief.
“It was an honor to be able to serve that role in that capacity for our community in a time of such need and chaos and concern. It gave me and I think the people who worked on this in setting up this site, something to focus on that would provide good care and service and relief in this time,” she said.
Kyhill said the effort was easier because many of those who worked on setting up the sites had worked on drills and trainings designed to anticipate needs in the event of an emergency. She added the development of the site was aided by the work of many volunteers who helped out.
Kyhill, who also used the term “mini-hospital,” said there were areas for patient care, privacy areas where friends and family could visit with a patient, a pharmacy, an area for medical records, dietary, lounges for medical personnel on break and other needs and services.
“Everything you needed to run a hospital we had set up right in this arena in Rutland. We were very thorough and we were able to set it up within seven days,” she said.
Dennis Proulx, the dean of students for Castleton University, said allowing the use of the arena was part of the school’s commitment to supporting its community.
Proulx said Castleton had a smaller part in the effort than some of the other involved agencies that worked on the surge site. He said university officials’ role was to help Rutland Regional “orchestrate solutions to problems.”
“It’s that Vermont ‘connecting people to people,’ it’s organizations that have a preexisting relationship that can act (and) build on that and it’s volunteers coming out of the woodwork to make it happen,” he said.
Fort said all the work had gone to naught but explained that was a good thing when the planning had been for a surge of cases of a highly infectious disease.
“It’s the only time in my career that I’ve ever spent resources to do something of this nature that we’ve never had to use it. So far, we’ve been fortunate and we haven’t come close to needing that facility,” he said.
For health care providers, training for an emergency has a practical side even if doctors and nurses never face the crisis for which they’ve trained.
“It hasn’t gone for naught. It’s been a great exercise and it’s given us tremendous peace of mind, knowing that we’ll be able to take care of our community if the need arose.
However, Fort, acknowledging that the site remains on standby, said the arena could be activated quickly.
If the site were to be needed, Fort said he expected the decision would be mutual between state agencies like the Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Emergency Management and local officials.
“If we saw a need on the ground here that we said, ‘Geez, we need to activate (the surge site,’) we would give a call to the Vermont Emergency Management folks … and vice versa. If they found a need in our region that they needed to do that, they would call us because we’re the logistics and we’re actually providing the support and resources,” he said.
