During a remote meeting Thursday, attended by about 40 people including the police and fire chiefs, members of the Rutland state delegation and Board of Aldermen and representatives of many of the stores in the Green Mountain Shopping Plaza, state officials talked about proposed changes to pandemic-related policies that Rutland Mayor David Allaire called a “crisis.”
Quality Inn has been the scene of two shooting deaths in less than six months. After the second death, Allaire told aldermen he intended to speak to Vermont officials about the number of people who were being supported by the state at Quality Inn and about the Holiday Inn. Both hotels have the same owner.
“The situation at the Quality Inn and the negative consequences of the state policy of housing the homeless at this facility is what I believe is a crisis, and I don’t use that word lightly. It is a crisis with a capital C. We have two young men dead in the last five months on this property. That — in and of itself — is a tragedy. But what’s even worse, as far as I’m concerned, is these awful events, there seems to be no resolution in sight,” he said.
Representatives of many of the businesses at the Green Mountain Plaza shared concern about crime and what seemed to be overt drug use.
One store manager said there had been a person who left one of the store bathrooms with his arm bleeding from an apparent effort to inject drugs. There was blood in the bathroom as well. Other times, the bathrooms had been used as a place to smoke crack cocaine or methamphetamine, the manager said.
Several of the business representatives said they had to take extra steps to make staff members or customers feel safe because, they said, some of the people committing crimes were getting more brazen and aggressive.
Meals on Wheels, which has provided free food to residents at Quality Inn during the pandemic, had to find a second employee to deliver meals because an employee working alone didn’t feel safe. The volunteers who help the program refuse to deliver to the hotels.
Deputy Commissioner Tricia Tyo, of the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) said the state is looking at steps that can be taken to make changes to the situation although she said she could not offer any immediate changes on Thursday.
Before she spoke, the hosts of the meeting noted the owners of the two hotels were not part of the meeting or represented.
“We’ve been speaking with the owners. We are hearing concerning things. They’re not telling us directly that they’re not going to do these things (changes recommended by the state), but we’re not seeing the level of engagement that we’re seeing in other places, and I think that’s indicative of them not being here today to hear the concerns,” she said.
Tyo said DCF would be willing to set up weekly meeting with local law-enforcement and other stakeholders.
Tyo discussed included changes to policies that would reduce the number of people helped by the state to pre-pandemic levels as restrictions are relaxed. She said those numbers might drop by the summer.
“What we’re seeing right now is so many people coming into the program that it’s flooding the normal resources that are brought to bear for this population,” she said.
She said DCF Commissioner Sean Brown was testifying on Thursday to the state senate appropriations committee for discussion about what will happen in the future.
While some at the meeting asked about quicker action to remove hotel residents who were believed to be committing crimes, Tyo said the state had to provide a legal case, like police do when they cite someone for a crime, that could prove to a hearing officer the person had committed crimes. She said the state had legal obligations to provide notice to people if the program that was helping someone changed its policies.
The state had already been given a list of suggestions by Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
The list included:
— A state-staffed resource desk at Quality Inn to connect residents with appropriate local services and monitor conditions.
— Weekly inspections with appropriate local and state agencies
— Regular census checks to be sure the people at the hotel were part of the state program.
— Weekly meetings with Rutland City and Rutland Town representatives to discuss program activity and identify emerging problematic issues
Kilcullen shared numbers to demonstrate the scale of the problem.
From 2016 through 2019, the city police average was 61 calls for service a year at Quality Inn. In 2020, there were 295 calls for service to the hotel.
“That’s roughly a 500% increase,” he said.
This year, through April 15, there have been more than 160 calls for service to Quality Inn.
Mary Ashcroft, chairwoman of the Rutland Town Select Board, said the town was seeing a similar pattern. From 2016 to 2019, the average number of calls to respond to the Holiday Inn had been 52 per year.
This year, through April 15, the number of calls to the Holiday Inn has been 115.
“We can’t handle that,” she said.
State Sen. Brian Collamore told the group that he would discuss the issue directly with Gov. Phil Scott.
After the meeting, Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, leader of Project VISION, said he planned to follow the meeting by organizing weekly discussions with a smaller group of locals and state officials. Thursday’s meeting was attended by many of the members of VISION who had been invited to participate during VISION’s April meeting.
