The town Select Board has agreed to a $30,000 settlement with two companies it sued last year over design and construction problems with the Center Rutland Fire Station.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said Wednesday that the board voted unanimously to follow the advice of Town Attorney Kevin Brown, after an executive session on Tuesday.
In June 2020, Rutland Town filed a lawsuit against Black River Design Architects and VMS Construction. Black River is based in Montpelier, while VMS is a Rutland company.
Under the agreement, according to Ashcroft, Black River Design will pay the town $20,000, while VMS will pay it $10,000.
According to the complaint, filed in Rutland Superior Court Civil Unit, Black River Design was hired to design a new fire station on McKinley Avenue. VMS was hired to build it.
“After the completion of construction, numerous design and/or construction defects manifested with respect to the fire station design by BRD and built by VMS,” reads the complaint, filed by Brown. “These design and/or construction defects of the fire station included without limitation: inadequate site drainage and/or grading; the failure of the garage ventilation system to clear vehicle exhaust properly from the garage bays; and snow and ice blockage of doors.”
Ashcroft said some of these issues had to be corrected after the station was built. The town had to hire another company to come in and fix the problems, which cost it more money.
“The main thing was the HVAC system, as it clears exhaust fumes out of the bays where the firetrucks are kept,” said Ashcroft. “It just didn’t do its job. So we tried some adjustments, and it just had to be completely redesigned and redone, so that was a substantial issue that we had. That was, we felt, a very strong case, because obviously you’ve got to clear the fumes out so the firemen can work on the trucks inside in the winter and do what they need to do.”
The other major issue with the building was its three emergency exits lacked coverings needed to block ice and snow.
“There was also a small issue with drainage, but Byron Hathaway took care of that. We’d included it in the lawsuit but it was not a big ticket item,” she said.
Hathaway is the former town road commissioner who retired last month after a long career with the town.
Last week, Brown, Ashcroft, and Selectman John Paul Faignant attended a virtual mediation session, run by Tad Powers of Middlebury, along with attorneys for Black River and VMS. Ashcroft said the session lasted about a day and an agreement was reached pending the Select Board’s approval.
“It was a compromise acknowledging that if we went forward to get every dollar that we felt we were owed we’d be spending much more to prepare for litigation and going through litigation of course without the certainty of prevailing on all of the issues fully,” said Ashcroft. “And we were all aware of that, we had a discussion on that.”
Attorneys representing VMS and Black River did not return emails seeking comment on Wednesday.
