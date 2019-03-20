With two solar companies claiming the town could save hundreds of thousands of dollars on its electric bills if it accepts their offers, the Select Board is considering creating its own Energy Committee to study these proposals.
Phil Allen, co-owner of Same Sun of Vermont, went before the Select Board at its Tuesday meeting with an offer that he said would save the town 10 percent on its annual electricity expenses for the next 25 years, with the town taking ownership of the array at the end of that period. His offer comes two weeks after Tom Garden, of Triland Partners, asked the town to be part of a similar net-metering program he said would save the town around $1,600 in the first year, then more each subsequent year.
Allen said he's identified two sites on town-owned land that could host a solar array between 150kw and 500kw. He said an ideal situation would be the town voting to expend the funds to build its own array, but given that the tax credits and other incentive programs aimed at spurring net-metering programs will expire this year, that route is unlikely.
“But if you don’t have that desire or ability, a very good thing for Rutland Town is to allow my company to build either a 150kw, or something under 500kw, and I go back to what I presented here before, which is you get a 10-percent discount off of whatever kilowatt hours you need, then there would be, depending on the site, depending on the expense, what would be negotiated is a lease-to-own situation,” he said.
Allen had made a solar proposal to the board several weeks ago, said board Chairman Joshua Terenzini in an Wednesday interview. Terenzini said the board is already planning to take a look at existing committee assignments, and while it does that it will assign members to the new Energy Committee.
He said the board's Energy Committee shouldn't be confused with the Planning Commission's Energy Committee, which looks more at siting issues.
At the Tuesday meeting, Allen said he'd assumed the town would want to own the array after a certain point. He said after a 25-year period, they'll be at least 80 percent as productive as they were the day they were installed. If the town isn't interested in owning the array, that could be a term in the contract.
He said he didn't expect an answer from the board that evening, but wanted to know what he should do next. Selectman Joe Denardo said he should update the savings data he'd already provided with new information from the town on its energy costs. Terenzini said the board will talk about Allen's proposal at its next meeting.
Several times during the meeting, board members said they didn't want to rush to a decision.
“I don’t believe anything good happens in a hurry,” said Selectman J.P. Faignant. “Most of the disasters I’ve been involved with, there’s always somebody trying to beat the clock on something.”
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft said Steve Costello, vice president of Green Mountain Power, attended a recent meeting of the Building Committee and offered some advice on vetting net-metering projects, saying the town should look at the technology involved, references for the companies making proposals, and establishing some kind of bidding process.
“I just need you folks to take it seriously. And as far as feeling any pressure, the pressure is not mine. Same Sun has been around eight years, we’re going to be around lots longer, we’ll do business at any time, the pressure is the state,” said Allen. “The pressure is timetables that have been imposed upon us, and you folks have been looking into solar for a long time, so in my opinion it’s time to put it on the front burner. Because if you put it on the front burner now, you’ll be able to look at this years later and say that you saved the town hundreds of thousands of dollars, and if you pause now for something else which I’m sure is very important, you won’t be able say that. Solar has been something Rutland Town has been involved in for many years, but this is your last, best chance to own it yourself.”
