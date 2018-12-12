This year’s biggest budget increase comes from the police department, which aims to hire another officer.
The Select Board on Tuesday nearly finalized the town’s budget that will go before voters in March. All that remained for the board to do was finalize the general budget, which is awaiting figures on Social Security and insurance costs. Without those factored in, the town is looking to spend 1.66 percent more than it did last year for a total budget of $2,680,164.
The $431,616 police budget the board approved marks an increase of 15.75 percent over last year. It calls for the hiring of a new officer and associated equipment costs. The budget as it was initially proposed by the police committee was for $440,221, an increase of 18.06 percent. After some debate, the board opted to reduce the number of hours for a part-time officer. The budget passed 4-0. Board member Joe Denardo was absent.
Police Chief Ed Dumas said the second officer is needed because when someone has a day off, all calls to the department go to the State Police, who only respond if there’s an immediate emergency, leaving eight or nine calls for town police to follow-up with. Dumas said some of these cases, such as fraud, are more time consuming to investigate than others.
The department currently consists of Dumas; Captain Ted Washburn — who under this budget would be promoted to deputy chief; Officer Jim Gamble; School Resource Officer John Sly; and Lynette Gallipo, administrative assistant. According to the town’s website, board member John Paul Faignant is second constable.
Dumas said Washburn has taken on a number of responsibilities in the department, including writing grants.
“We had discussed going to one full-time officer rather than having a full-time officer and a part-time officer; an 18-percent increase in the budget is unacceptable in my world,” said Faignant.
He suggested adding the full-time position, removing the part-time officer job, and once the cruiser is paid off, revisiting adding the part-timer back.
Dumas said the problem with eliminating the part-time position is that the person who currently holds it is a fully certified police officer. If they stopped being one, they’d need to go through an onerous process of being recertified.
Faignant said a lower-certified officer, such as a constable, would be able to handle traffic issues, which is what many residents’ complaints have been about. Dumas said even so, any time a traffic stop turns into something more serious, the constable would have to summon an officer.
“Traffic enforcement is lagging in this town because officers are buried in calls and complaints that they are dealing with, which is taking them away from proactive policing, including traffic enforcement, because we don’t have enough help,” said board Chairman Joshua Terenzini, adding that he’d vote "no" on the police budget if it didn’t include a new full-time officer and the part-time position. “I think, loud and clear we’ve heard from people time and time again in this town that we have not enough police coverage.”
He said the increase in spending is high and that he’d normally balk at such a raise, but given the circumstances, he didn’t see another option.
Fire
The fire department’s budget was approved at $206,921, a 2.86-percent increase over the previous year. Fire Chief Frank Cioffi said this reflects a 3-percent increase in salaries and a number of maintenance-related items that couldn’t be deferred anymore.
Highway
The highway budget was down 2.82 percent, planning to spend $964,250 in the coming year. Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway said most line items are the same as they were last year, except for a 3-percent increase in labor costs.
General budget
The board didn’t approve the general budget, as it's waiting on some final figures related to Social Security and healthcare costs. Excluding those elements, it’s up less than 1 percent at $920,101.
Terenzini said Wednesday the new numbers might add between $20,000 and $40,000 to the general budget.
Most of the general budget debate Tuesday revolved around the building maintenance fund, which pays for upgrades to the Town Hall. Terenzini said the next project to be done is renovating the town clerk and treasurer office to make it more secure and inviting for the public. The board ultimately opted to allot $65,000 for this work. It was initially proposed to add $75,000 this year and $75,000 the following year.
Recreation
Recreation Director Mike Rowe presented a largely flat budget of $157,276, a 0.19-percent increase over last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.