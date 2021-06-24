RUTLAND TOWN — After 15 months of global pandemic, the town finds itself in a much better place financially than officials had expected.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Kari Clark told the Select Board on Tuesday that the town finances are significantly under-budget and revenue is far more than what was expected.
“Right now, it looks like we are in excess of quite a bit of money and that looks like, at quick glance, that we did our best, but we over-budgeted slightly this year and underspent,” she said. “And there were some areas where we received a lot more revenue than anticipated.”
She declined to give exact figures that evening, saying they might change somewhat between now and the end of the fiscal year, which closes June 30, but would have a report for the board on the next day.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said Wednesday that Clark’s report was indeed good news.
“Rutland Town ended the year with a surplus, and there’s a number of reasons behind it,” she said.
Rutland Town maintains separate budgets for its police, fire, recreation, administration and highway departments. Ashcroft said that combined, not counting highway, they’re underspent by between $388,000 and $400,000. The exact number might change before the end of the fiscal year, she said.
The highway budget is the only budget where unspent money gets carried over from year to year, she said. That budget is underspent by $600,000. Ashcroft said some of that is from the year prior to the pandemic, but about $300,000 is being carried over because the town, concerned about the pandemic, opted not to do any paving projects.
The unspent funds from all but the highway budget will go into a capital reserve fund, said Ashcroft. This practice was approved several years ago by town voters.
The town’s 1% option tax also did much better than expected, said Ashcroft. It’s about $200,000 over what was expected. Rooms and meals taxes were down, as the pandemic hit those businesses particularly hard.
“People were buying stuff, they were doing home improvements,” she said. “You couldn’t really project.”
Every year, the town expects to collect $50,000 in delinquent taxes. Ashcroft said this year the town took in $240,000.
“First of all, we have a very good delinquent tax collector, so Jim Scholtz needs to be thanked,” said Ashcroft. That said, the pandemic also triggered a surge in home sales. Ashcroft said that before a home can be sold, the back taxes on it must be paid, hence the big increase in the delinquent tax budget.
