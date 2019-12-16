Health insurance and state mandates are at the root of a proposed increase in Rutland Town’s overall budget.
Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said in an interview Friday the Select Board met Thursday and unanimously approved town budgets for the general fund, highway, police, fire and recreation.
“We allow the voters to examine each department individually and they can either cast their vote yea or nay based on what they like or don’t like,” said Terenzini. “The total increase is a 3.39% increase, that’s all of them together. We’re looking at a $107,000 year over year increase on a $2.9 million budget.”
He estimated that a property valued at $250,000 would see approximately a $25 to $30 increase on its tax bill.
Terenzini said the town’s 1% local option sales tax, collected quarterly, accounts for between $1.1 million and $1.2 million in town revenues.
“We start at the committee level in October with two board members and the department heads per committee assignment, and from there we develop the budgets. Thursday night was the full presentation before the five board members for all five budgets,” he said.
He said the largest increase this year was $31,000 to the town’s insurance. About a third of that was from health care costs. The town uses the Vermont League of Cities and Towns as its insurer.
There were some expenses last year that didn’t carry over into this year, namely a new officer for the police department and renovations to Town Hall.
“Last year, we budgeted $65,000 for building maintenance at Town Hall, and that was largely for the renovation of the Town Clerk and Treasurer’s office,” he said. “Because we’re not planning on doing any renovations this year, we’ve gone from $65,000 last year down to $27,000 for this proposed budget.”
The renovations began several weeks ago and should be completed by Jan. 1, he said.
Owing to a new state law, the town’s health officer is expected to be busier in the coming year.
“We doubled the income line for the town health officer from $7,500 to $15,000, largely because in the fiscal year 2021, the state is mandating municipalities have their health officers do rental apartment inspections and certifications, and our health officer figures we have over 200 apartments that will need to be certified, so that’s going to be labor intensive and it’s going to accumulate hours so we obviously need to compensate our health officer,” said Terenzini.
The town has also budgeted $15,000 for stormwater infrastructure planning, as required by the state. Terenzini said the town will seek grants for this and hopefully won’t have to spend all of that, but had to budget for it all the same.
He said the recreation and police departments were close to being level-funded.
“I would say that we’re satisfied with where we’re at with these budgets,” he said. “We’d be a lot happier if it was a smaller increase, but the five of us put the last three months of our lives into these budgets to ensure we got the quality of service we’ve come to know and love in Rutland Town and also make sure that we’re being fiscally responsible with tax dollars.”
