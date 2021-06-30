RUTLAND TOWN —The town will receive $430,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and is asking the public about how to spend it.
Members of the Select Board, town officials and a couple of citizens weighed in at a forum on Tuesday. Another forum will be held July 20 where the public is again invited to attend.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said the $430,000 will come in two equal installments, one hopefully soon, the other about this time next year. The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is aimed at helping local economies recover from the pandemic.
“We do have some time to spend it, unlike some of the federal money that came through last year,” said Ashcroft. “We have until Dec. 31, 2024, to find a use for, and appropriate, the funds, and then we have two years after that to actually finish spending the funds.”
The funds are under some restrictions, she said. Generally, they can only be used for supporting public health expenditures, negative economic impacts to workers, households, and small businesses, replacing lost public sector revenue, and providing premium pay for essential workers.
“There is actually a formula we can use to determine whether we have lost money,” she said. “We ended the year with a surplus, but that doesn’t mean our revenues came in as projected, so we may have to do some calculations to see if we might be able to get some money for that purpose.”
The funds can also be used for infrastructure related to water, sewer and broadband internet. Ashcroft later said issues such as paving work might be a harder sell, and funds can’t be used to erase town debt, match other federal grants or fund pensions.
“We have to stay within the categories but we have broad flexibility and we can be pretty creative, so that’s kind of what I’m hoping for,” she said.
Select Board member Don Chioffi agreed.
“I really think we should enter into all of these discussions with the idea that the powers that be that are providing these funds, through the federal government and through the state, are going to be much more proactive and liberal in their interpretation of the rules than restrictive,” he said. “I’m going into it with that assumption, and I hope everyone else does.”
He liked an idea put forward by Edwina Austin, a member of the Rutland senior group that’s struggled to find a consistent place to meet since the pandemic started.
Austin said the Town Office has a large meeting space complete with a kitchen that could use some rehabilitation work. The space, given its size, would be ideal in the event of future coronavirus outbreaks or even flu season.
Planning Commission Chair Barbara Noyes Pulling suggested using the funds on waterline projects that would spur economic development, perhaps in the Randbury Road area or elsewhere. She said the town might also survey its small business owners and households to see what their issues are.
Recreation Director Mike Rowe said bringing broadband internet to Northwood Park has long been in the minds of those in his department. Many people use the park and are always asking about wifi access there.
Resident Esther Swett said she’d like to see as many people helped by the funds as possible, and also suggested more street lights in certain areas.
Revolving loan funds or microgrant programs were also suggested. Chioffi added that there might be a fund for people who find themselves suddenly laid off or working remotely who need child care.
Ashcroft said the Select Board as a whole will talk about these ideas, research some of them, and hopefully hear more on July 20. In the meantime, people are encouraged to reach out to the town and to board members with ideas.
