In anticipation of a significant loss in revenue owing to the coronavirus response, the town has put a freeze on discretionary spending and put off all paving until next year.
The Select Board voted unanimously March 31 to direct all department heads to not spend any funds that weren’t strictly necessary. It did so in a teleconference meeting.
“Last week, (Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft) and I had a good conversation and then I followed up with the rest of you, and I had sent an email to department heads and town employees that due to the uncertainty of our revenue stream, especially the 1% sales tax, that we want to halt spending on anything that wasn’t a necessity or urgent to operate the town,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini at the meeting.
Salaries, bills and maintenance needs will continue to be met, but items such as new equipment purchases would be held off.
Ashcroft asked where a $3,000 expense for the purchase of a certain land easement would fall. After some discussion, it was agreed that would move forward.
The easement is for a parcel of land belonging to Ed and Pamela Warwick that would connect Rutland Town School property to Northwood Park. Terenzini said Wednesday that Ashcroft, Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway, and Recreation Director Mike Rowe have been working on securing such an easement for the past six years or so. Several property owners have been approached and it was only recently the Warwicks expressed interest.
Hathaway said at the meeting that Town Attorney Kevin Brown is drafting an agreement between the Warwicks and the town and will have it ready for the board to review at its next meeting.
Terenzini said Wednesday that the $350,000 in paving the town wanted to do this year can be put off until next year. It remains to be seen what the town’s financial situation will be then. He’s expecting a significant hit to the town’s 1% local option tax with hotel and restaurant operations all but being shut down.
The town’s annual budget is around $2.9 million, with the tax pulling in $1.1 million. Terenzini said there’s talk of the state offering some relief to businesses that pay that tax, but it’s not clear what form that relief would come in and therefore not clear what the town’s revenues will look like.
Rutland Town is fortunate, he said, in that besides bond payments on a firehouse, it has few large debts. He said the board has spent wisely during the past few years and the town is in a good position to weather the crisis.
