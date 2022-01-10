Rutland Town will hold its pre-town meeting on Tuesday evening.
Residents can attend virtually by either calling 646-558-8656 and using the ID number, 939 1518 8696. The Zoom link can be found online at bit.ly/Pretown0111 along with a copy of the draft town budget.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The town will go first, followed by the school. Once the town’s presentation is finished, the select board will then meet to adopt the budget with any proposed changes. The budget will then go before voters in March.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft said Monday that the meeting would normally be held at the school, but because of the pandemic, that’s not happening. People can attend the meeting in-person at the Town Hall, but are being encouraged to attend remotely.
According to the current budget draft on the town’s website, the proposed total budget is $2,942,128, a 6.34% increase from last year.
In Rutland Town, the budget is broken down into categories that are each voted on.
Ashcroft will give the presentation on the general budget, which the current draft has at $1,071,127.
Selectman John Paul Faignant will present the fire department budget of $224,164. Selectwoman Sharon Russell will present the police budget of $471,212. Selectman Joe Denardo will talk about the highway budget at $1,009,711. Selectman Don Chioffi will present the $165,914 recreation budget.
The board also will discuss the special ballot items voters will decide upon. Faignant and Chioffi will present the fire station bond.
According to Ashcroft, this bond would fund the replacement of the fire station on McKinley Avenue. The town plans to move the police department there, making it a public safety building.
Faignant will also discuss the articles asking if voters will approve cannabis sales. Ashcroft will go over a proposal to lower the cash-to-open balance from $1.5 million to an amount more in line with past usage.
Ashcroft said most towns borrow money to operate ahead of collecting taxes. Because of a past budget surplus, the town has been using $1.5 million for this purpose, repaying the fund as taxes come in. It’s thought that the full $1.5 million isn’t needed and that the balance can be put towards an existing bond payment, Ashcroft said.
Russell will go over increasing the Recreation Department’s depreciation contribution amount; and Denardo will present the ballot article asking voters to change the road commissioner position from an elected to an appointed position.
Ashcroft said that the police budget is up by 36.20% over last year because Chief Ed Dumas is no longer being funded by the Child First Advocacy Center. The board opted to reassign Dumas over the summer, preferring that his work focus on town matters.
She said that while the highway budget is down 43.95%, that’s only because of how the town has spread out its paving projects.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
