This year’s proposed General Fund budget is $986,277. In Rutland Town, voters decide on budgets by department. The amount to be raised by taxes for the Police Fund budget is $332,476. Amounts to be raised by taxes are $789,250 for the Highway Fund budget, $206,921 for the Fire Fund budget and $127,276 for the Recreation Fund budget.
The largest increase is to the police budget, which calls for the hiring of another officer. While the amount to be raised by taxes in the police budget is $332,476, the total police budget is $431,616, a 15.75-percent increase over the previous year. The Select Board has said the additional officer will allow for more traffic enforcement and greater daily availability. Right now, calls to the town police are handled by State Police if no officer is on duty.
The highway budget is 2.82 percent lower than last year. The fire department budget is up 2.86 percent. The recreation budget is up less than 1 percent.
Other ballot articles of note are: Article 19, asking if voters will approve $15,000 for scholarships going towards 2019 high school graduates in the town of Rutland, Article 20, asking if voters will give $16,216 to Regional Ambulance Service, Article 21, asking voters to approve $94,779 for the Rutland Free Library, and Article 22, asking if voters will allow the police depreciation fund to be funded by a tax of $0.0025 per $100 of assessed property value.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
