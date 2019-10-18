The town will soon begin drafting an evacuation plan should something ever happen where it needs one.
The Select Board voted Tuesday to give Emergency Management Director Martin “Marty” Wasserman the go-ahead to work with Chittenden Emergency Management Director Jan Sotirakis and others on an evacuation plan.
Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said town officials have been meeting with other emergency planners in the county and discussing the Chittenden Dam. He met with Wasserman and Sotirakis earlier that day and was shown Chittenden’s plan should the dam at Chittenden Reservoir fail.
“Basically, it’s an evacuation plan if a catastrophe happened in Chittenden so they know all the players, where to go, what to do and so on,” said Terenzini. “We don’t have anything like this, Marty is telling me, in the town in terms of evacuation.”
Crafting the plan will require participation from Select Board members and own officials, he said, however the town won’t be billed for it, as someone from Vermont Emergency Management will be helping.
Wasserman said in an interview Friday that the drafting process won’t begin for another few weeks. He expects the bulk of the plan, and the more specific parts, will be for a dam breach, however there’s other reasons the town might want to conduct an evacuation. A flood or a train derailment involving hazardous materials are among the more likely scenarios planners envision.
The plan will also involve Rutland City, Wasserman said. He added he has good communications with Deputy Chief Bill Lovett, of the Rutland City Fire Department, and relations with the city in general have improved through the years. When Tropical Storm Irene hit in 2011, town emergency officials found there were areas in town they couldn’t reach that the city could, and vice versa, making the need for emergency planning collaboration obvious.
Wasserman said as the town’s emergency management director, he and others at the town office have been trying to be more proactive with emergency planning than reactive.
The possibility of dam failure has been discussed in Pittsford as well. Over the summer, Sotirakis approached the Pittsford Select Board on behalf of Chittenden asking if the town would contribute to the upgrading of the siren system that’s in place. Sotirakis said not everyone who needs to hear the sirens can hear them.
Pittsford Select Board Chairman Thomas Hooker said Friday the board was considering contributing some funds, but wanted more information on how many people in town might be affected by a dam breach. He said that information hasn’t come to the board yet.
It was acknowledged during the Pittsford discussions that a dam breach is unlikely. The only two realistic things that might cause one are an earthquake or some kind of man-made effort like a terrorist attack.
