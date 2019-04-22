The man who has been the Rutland Town fire chief for the past five and a half years has retired from the post.
Frank Cioffi’s retirement was announced April 16 at a Select Board meeting, said Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini in a phone interview on Friday. He said Cioffi served on the department for eight years, spending five and a half of them as chief.
“We certainly wish him well,” said Terenzini. “The next chief is going to certainly have some big shoes to fill.”
Attempts to reach Cioffi weren’t successful.
Administrative Assistant to the Select Board, Bill Sweet, who’s also a fire department member, said the next chief will be chosen at the May 6 Fire Department business meeting. He said chiefs are nominated and elected by the fire department membership. The new chief will then attend the next Select Board meeting.
Terenzini said Cioffi has about 50 years experience in the firefighting arena, having been on the Rutland City department for many years. He retired from that department in 2010, according to Terenzini.
He said Cioffi remains a member of the Vermont State Hazardous Materials Response Team, which is good, he added, given Cioffi’s level of expertise on the subject of hazardous materials.
“He’ll forget more than I’ll ever know about hazardous materials,” said Terenzini. “When it came to hazardous materials and chemicals, Chief Cioffi did a great job training our (firefighters).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.