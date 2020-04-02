The Select Board is far from interested in any talk of a merger with the city, especially during a pandemic.
The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to send a letter to the city's Board of Alderman making it clear it did not wish to entertain any talk of a merger between Rutland town and Rutland City.
“Back in February one of the candidates for alderman made a campaign pledge-promise for his reelection that it was time to discuss merging the town and the city into one municipality. This was said at an alderman forum on PEG-TV in February, then a couple weeks ago there was an article in the Herald that was done about this topic and I certainly made it clear, we love the cooperation and our partnership with the city, but at this time we would not be interested or entertain the idea of a merger,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini at the meeting, which was held via conference call.
Terenzini said he then learned the aldermen had sent the matter to its Intermunicipal Committee for discussion.
“This is a polite way of us saying to our sister municipality that we’re not interested at this time, and this is an opportunity for us to end the discussion, especially on our end, and let our community and the city know that we’re not interested in talking about a merger, especially not at this time,” said Terenzini.
Nations across the world have been dealing with the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Numerous, extensive restrictions have been placed by federal and state governments on people’s movement and activities in an effort to slow the spread and not overwhelm the health care system.
The Select Board meeting via conference call is one of many such measures.
“I think it’s premature. We’ve heard nothing official from the Board of Aldermen and, frankly, I think both municipalities have a lot more on their plate right now than this,” said Select Board member Mary Ashcroft.
All board members seemed to agree that now would not be a good time for anyone to have such a discussion.
“I think if we don’t do this, it will gain some momentum and it’s kind of like a grass fire, if you don’t go put it out when it starts, pretty soon you’ve got a wild land fire; and it’s a lot harder to deal with, so I’d like to see us snuff it out as best we can and not dwell on it, but I think they should know where we are,” said Selectman Joe Denardo.
City Alderman Paul Clifford said Thursday he sent the topic of a merger to the board’s subcommittee simply to get a discussion on the pros and cons of a merger started, and he agrees that now is a bad time for that talk to take place.
“I haven’t been following it, I have no intention of following up on that until this COVID crisis is over, I think that’s the most important thing to deal with right now,” Clifford said.
Clifford said he was not surprised by the Select Board’s reaction.
“Like I said, I just wanted to put it into the committee to talk about it, I couldn't foresee something like this going to a vote anytime soon, I mean years,” he said. “I was simply looking to check and see what the pros and cons are, can it be done at all, there might be benefits both ways, and I think also that there doesn’t necessarily have to be right now a merger to work cooperatively together, I think there’s a lot of things we can work together with, there a lot of things where we have in the past.”
There was a vote in 1992 about whether to merge. City voters supported the measure, while town voters did not.
