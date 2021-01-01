A Rutland Town man is facing a felony charge after police accused him of assaulting a woman on Dec. 26 at his Route 4 East home.
Matthew McLamb, 38, of Rutland Town, pleaded not guilty Dec. 28 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault.
The charge was modified because McLamb was previously convicted of domestic assault in August 2017, according to court records.
McLamb was released without bail but ordered not to contact, abuse or harass the woman who reported the alleged assault. Also, he was ordered to stay away from her.
The charges against McLamb are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Ray Domingus, of the Vermont State Police, who said the woman had called police around 4 p.m. Dec, 26.
The woman said McLamb pushed her into a window, put his hands around her throat and struck her with a stack of money.
The woman said she and McLamb were outside the home, sitting in two separate vehicles, when she made the call.
Domingus said he reached the home about 20 minutes later and spoke with McLamb.
In his affidavit, Domingus said he noticed a small abrasion on McLamb's left hand, but McLamb declined medical treatment.
Domingus said McLamb told him that he and the woman had argued. McLamb said he put his arms around the woman to restrain her, but that made the situation escalate.
He said his two children were at the home, but as the situation became physical, he asked his ex-wife to come to his home and remove them.
The affidavit said McLamb told Domingus he pushed the woman into the bathroom window, and she hurt her shoulder. He accused the woman of putting her hands around his neck, but Domingus said he saw no marks on McLamb's neck.
McLamb said he “felt regretful about the incident,” the affidavit said.
Domingus said when he talked to the woman, she was “visibly distraught.” He said she agreed to show troopers her right shoulder which had a “large abrasion and bruises.”
The affidavit said McLamb was compliant when taken into custody before being taken to the Rutland County State Police barracks. Domingus said he noted that McLamb had about $3,000, and he said McLamb told him he had gotten the money to pay his bail.
When Domingus spoke to the woman, she said the argument started because she bought the majority of the Christmas presents for his children.
She said she had gone into the bathroom to take a shower when McLamb followed her and allegedly pushed her into the bathroom window.
Domingus said the woman told him that McLamb confronted her in the bedroom with the stack of money and said, “Here, I'll pay you to leave.”
She said she began to argue with him again, and he hit her with the money, Domingus said.
The affidavit said the woman told police there had been other physical fights, but she was afraid to report them.
If McLamb is convicted of the charge, he could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
