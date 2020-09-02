A former Rutland Town resident and Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate, Bill Chioffi, has been named vice president for a botanical research institute at the Southwest College of Neuropathic Medicine in Tempe, Arizona.
A news release, dated July 29, said construction had begun on the Ric Scalzo Institute for Botanical Research, a 4,285 square-foot Biosafety Level 2 laboratory.
“The mission of the (institute) is to advance 21st-century botanical medicine through scientific exploration grounded in clinical herbalism’s rich tradition,” the statement said.
Chioffi, 52, said the research institute grew out of research that was being done at Southwest College to test botanicals in an in vitro system which he called “petri dish testing” to check the various activities of certain substances.
“By blending this model of testing botanicals in an in vitro system, to understand their mechanism of action with an analytical lab that breaks down the plant material to its molecular level to understand what the active chemicals are and the composition of the plant and further the extracts that are made from the plant, we can tell better about what these dietary supplements could be further tested for, once safety and initial mechanism of action are determined,” he said.
The institute, although its facilities are not expected to be finished until December, is currently engaged in some research contracts looking at COVID-19 and whether botanical medicine could be effective.
The chief scientist, molecular biologist Jeffrey Langland,
Chioffi said before he was a vice-president at an Arizona research lab, he went to Rutland Town Elementary and Mount St. Joseph Academy. After graduation, Chioffi, who said he’s still good friends with many of the people he knew in Vermont, said he then went to Northeastern University in Boston before transferring to the University of Vermont, who also works with Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, which allows him to test botanical medicine with the actual SARS COVID-II virus.
The Scalzo institute has screened more than 40 different botanicals for activity with COVID but Chioffi said oleandrin, which has been suggested as a COVID treatment is not among them because it’s toxic, so it wouldn’t pass the basic screening requirements.
After graduating from UVM with a degree in English literature and political science, he went to Poland where he lived with a local family and taught English as a second language. The mother had an interest in using herbal medicine which caught Chioffi’s attention.
“It was my first experience with something like that and I didn’t really know about it at the time,” he said.
But when Chioffi returned to the United States in 1992, he decided to learn more about botanical and herbal medicine.
Working at a health food store in Boston, Chioffi became “fascinated with herbal medicine.”
Chioffi said he learned more working for Alfalfa’s Market, a chain of health food stores in Colorado, then began working for Gaia Herbs in Brevard, North Carolina, in 1997.
“I am an herbalist. I’ve been studying herbal medicine for the last 28 years or so of my life from various aspects, from production, the regulation of dietary supplements through the (Food and Drug Administration) and then working with a research institute,” he said.
Chioffi’s role at the institute is to connect interested parties like companies that make dietary supplements or botanical treatments. The Scalzo institute has also done extensive study of hemp so they can provide information hoping to work with hemp.
He said he enjoys his work when “watching people use well-made botanical supplements to enhance their lifestyle or address ailments that modern medicine has not been well able to address at an affordable price.”
Chioffi said he has seen people use herbal medicine to make major improvements to their health.
“I wanted to support that because I began using that also in my own life and I found it was very helpful for me,” he said.
