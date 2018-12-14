The town is taking action against properties it says are a public nuisance, recently giving three property owners deadlines on when they have to clean up with plans to tell the same to four others.
It’s doing so because of a new law, Public Health Officer John Paul Faignant said at a Board of Health meeting on Tuesday.
The Select Board serves as the town’s Board of Health. The health board meeting took place during a regular Select Board meeting. Faignant also serves on the Select Board.
“The town of Rutland has a public nuisance ordinance in which the town can declare properties kept in an unkempt manner is detrimental to public health and human welfare,” Faignant said. “The state of Vermont has declared that salvage yards represent public health issues requiring regulation. In July 2018, the Vermont Legislature enacted a new law with regard to the town health officer, requiring town health officers to take action against properties that are either a public health issue or that constitute salvage yards by state definition.”
He told the health board he’s seeking to give property owners a set amount of time to clean up. If they don’t do so within the timeline, the town will do the cleaning and place a lien on the property to cover the cost.
The first property that went before the board Tuesday was 282 Perkins Road, owned by James Lertola. Faignant said Lertola needed to clean debris from his property so that it’s in keeping with the character of the neighborhood. Lertola said he would do this, but it would take time given that it’s the winter season and he recently had a trailer stolen from him. His said his funds are also limited, but he’d try to clean the property.
The board voted 3-0 to give Lertola 90 days to clean up the property.
Faignant abstained from this and the other property votes, while board member Joe Denardo was absent.
The second property was 2442 North Grove St., owned by Greg Whitehorne. His tenant, George Foster, was present along with Whitehorne for the meeting. Whitehorne wanted clarification on what had to be cleared from the property. Faignant said all the garbage and scrap material. Whitehorne said much of it was cleared since Faignant last visited the property. The board voted 3-0 to give him 90 days to clean it up and that within the next 10 days Faignant would conduct another site visit to clarify what had to go.
The third property the Board of Health addressed was 118 Route 4 East, owned by John Ruggerio, who said he agreed the property needs cleaning and felt he could manage it to the board’s satisfaction. He said he plans to have the building secured by Feb. 1 and fixed up by May 1. The board agreed to this.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.