The fire warden and fire chief say Rutland Town should bring back its outdoor burning ordinance.
“We’ve been going by the state, which leaves a few loopholes,” said Fire Chief Frank Cioffi at a Select Board meeting on Tuesday. “I’ve had a discussion with (Joe Denardo), I think we’re getting to be too big of an area, too populated of an area, we’ve got to control it more. I think Joe will agree with me on that.”
Denardo is a member of the Select Board and the town’s fire warden.
“Currently with the open burning, it’s done under state statutes,” Denardo said. “The loophole is that if you have snow on the ground, you don’t need a permit, effectively. Except I’ve been fire warden in this town for, it’ll be 40 years this year, I’ve always requested that people ask for a permit year-round. Compliance is pretty good so we don’t really have an issue, but it would be nice to have that on the books that the town does require that. I think we can do that. Most of it is for notification and getting word out to folks because technically, right now, if you wanted to have an open fire and there’s snow on the ground, you can go light a fire.”
Denardo said in an interview Thursday that the town repealed its open burning ordinance sometime in the mid-1990s. Since then, the town has used state open burning regulations as described on the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation’s website bit.ly/0208OpenBurning.
He told the Select Board that he’s asked people who want to have a burn to contact him first in any case. That way he can explain to them the state’s rules as well as notify the town fire department. This avoids the department being dispatched unnecessarily.
Denardo cited a Jan. 29 incident during which the fire department was dispatched to Cold River Road for what the caller thought was a structure fire. Denardo said it turned out to brush being burned by a company hired to clear the land ahead of a planned solar development. Denardo said the brush fire hadn’t been completely extinguished and the wind caused it to flare up.
“There was no fire danger — it was a minimal issue there — the thing is the inconvenience,” Denardo said. “It would be in our best interest to see what we need to do to go a little beyond the state statutes as far as open burning compliance, and require permits year-round.”
Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini suggested Denardo create a rough sketch of what he’d like to see in a burn ordinance and bring it to a Fire Committee meeting. Once there’s a complete draft, it can be sent to the town’s attorney for review then discussed from there.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.