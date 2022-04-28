RUTLAND TOWN – Police are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found on Route 4 on Wednesday.
A release was posted by the Rutland Town Police Department on Thursday. No information was included about the person's identity.
According to the release, someone called police on Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. to report human remains found on the side of the road on Route 4 near the railroad tracks.
Officers from the Rutland Town Police Department found the decomposing human remains of an unknown person at the site, the release said.
After an on-scene investigation was conducted, the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer in Burlington for an autopsy.
The Rutland Town Police Department was assisted by troopers with the Vermont State Police including members of the Crime Scene Search Team and detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations from the Rutland City Police Department also assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.