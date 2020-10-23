The town police are thinking about getting a dog.
“In our five-year plan we wanted to get a canine officer, and we got the go-ahead from the Select Board to look into it,” said Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas on Friday. “Hopefully, we can get a dog and a cruiser to go with it.”
The police department has a replacement schedule for all its vehicles and is due for a new one this coming year. Dumas said the proposal is to purchase a sport-utility vehicle of some sort that will be able to accommodate the kennel needed for a dog.
Dumas said this was brought up at a recent police committee meeting. The proposal is in its early stages and nothing, beside the research, has been approved. It’s not likely the department would see a dog before 2022.
“Canines have always been a great tool to have in your arsenal of things to use when things come up,” he said.
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft, who sits on the board’s police committee, said the idea was brought forward by Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, who, given his training, likely would become the dog handler if the plan is approved.
“We said it sounds like an interesting idea,” said Ashcroft. “There’s always level-of-force discussions that are going on, and a police dog would give us a non-lethal response to a situation. We thought it would be a good idea to at least explore what the costs would be and what grants might be out there, and how we could enhance our police force for not too much money.”
The board is scheduled to have a budget hearing on Nov. 17 after the committees have worked with the departments to formulate their budget proposals. She expects to see the police-dog plan in the police department’s proposal then.
Washburn said Friday he’s been speaking to the Vermont State Police dog handlers in the area. The VSP gets its dogs from a place in Connecticut, and just for the dog itself the cost is $8,250. Also he’s been working with Emily Leinoff, a volunteer for the Vermont Police Canine Association, who is also a dispatcher for the Rutland City Police Department.
“I think, roughly, to get it off the ground, between the purchase of the canine, the kennel insert for a cruiser, and equipment and training, we’re hoping we can fundraise in the ballpark of $20,000 over the next year and a half,” said Washburn, adding that he hopes to pay for most of this with grants and donations.
If and when the department does get a dog, it will be used for drug detection, tracking and apprehensions, he said.
My intent is to have a dual purpose dog, trained for drug rec and for patrol work, which is tracking and apprehensions.
The Vermont Police Canine Association is a 501c3 nonprofit that raises funds for police-dog units across Vermont and parts of New Hampshire, said Leinoff on Friday.
According to Leinoff, a cruiser kennel is needed to keep the dog safe in the event of a crash. They also come equipped with heat alarms and the officer can release the dog remotely if they have to.
The most costly piece of equipment tends to be the protective vest, said Leinoff. They can run about $2,600, but offer protection against stabbing and gunshots. They can also be fitted with tracking devices. Each is fitted for the individual dog so they can wear them for an entire shift and not get them snagged on branches should they need to run through the woods.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.