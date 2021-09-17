RUTLAND TOWN — The Rutland Town Police Department is working to bring the first K-9 unit to its force.
Chief Ed Dumas, of the Rutland Town Police Department, said while other Rutland County departments have a police dog, there has never been one assigned to Rutland Town.
“There’s a need in Rutland County for police dogs right now. There’s not enough of them. In addition, there was an opportunity for the officers of Rutland Town to become K-9 officers, to have that opportunity to benefit their careers and also to benefit the town of Rutland. That was the main reason we wanted to do it, for the (residents) of Rutland Town,” he said.
Dumas posted on the town’s website on Sept. 9, that the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association had awarded a $50,000 equipment grant to the Rutland Town police in December to help them start a K-9 program.
The Rutland Town police also started fundraising efforts with the Vermont K-9 Association.
With the money from those two sources, the department was able to purchase a K-9 cruiser insert and a vault system from American Aluminum that provide a safe place for the dog inside a police cruiser.
Dumas described the process as making the cruiser “K-9 ready.”
The rest of the money from the grants will be spent working with a Vermont K-9 breeder to find the right dog for Rutland Town.
Dumas did not identify anyone by name but said he believed if the effort is successful, there is an officer in the Rutland Town department who would volunteer to become the K-9’s handler.
A fundraising campaign for the effort is posted on the website for the Vermont Police Canine Association. According to the site, the association is a “tax-exempt/nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to providing financial assistance and training to police service dog teams in Vermont.”
The campaign site lists the goal as $20,000 and the K-9 program in Rutland Town is expected to begin next year.
Dumas said Deputy Chief Ted Washburn is spearheading the effort to obtain the K-9 for Rutland Town.
“He has been working it diligently,” he said.
The campaign site can be found on the internet at bit.ly/VTK9 and includes a mechanism to make donations, suggested at between $5 and $1,000, to the cause.
