The Select Board, acting as the Board of Health, has rescinded a mask ordinance with the exception of Town Meeting Day voting at the Town Office and Rutland Town School.
The vote Monday night was 5-0.
On Friday, Selectman and Town Health Officer John Paul Faignant announced that he’d be recommending the board rescind the ordinance. He made the motion to do so on Monday.
Selectman Don Chioffi said he’d support the motion but questioned why the school was still requiring masks. Town Clerk Kari Clark said she’d spoken with school leaders who said they’re under different guidelines which haven’t yet changed, and their school boards have yet to vote on the matter.
Chioffi, who voted “no” each time the ordinance was to be ratified, expressed frustration over different layers of government issuing guidelines throughout the pandemic.
Selectman Joe Denardo said he believes the COVID-19 numbers are low because of the mask ordinance and hopes this doesn’t lead to an increase in case counts.
