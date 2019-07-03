Rutland Town’s newest police officer prefers a more proactive style of patrol.
Brendan Reilly, a Rutland City resident and native of Washington County, New York, started his new job Monday. He’d been a Rutland City police officer since October 2016, having joined that department from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
“There’s a whole lot of unknown coming into the day — you don’t know if you’re going to have a nothing-happened kinda day, or if you’re going to run from call, to call, to call,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “Everyday is something different. I like getting out of the car and talking to people. I like fixing stuff. You show up on a call, it doesn’t always happen, but there’s an issue, hopefully by the time you leave, it’s fixed.”
He said he enjoyed his time as a city cop. The high call volume there allows an officer to gain a great deal of experience in a short amount of time, but Reilly said he went for the town position because it lets him be more proactive and take a little more time to help people.
“When I was with the sheriff’s department, there was a lower call volume, and I covered a bigger area,” he said. “It was nice, I’d go out, try and get to all ends of my coverage area if I could. The call volume there allowed for a lot more proactive stuff, not necessarily just car stops, but you could stop into a store and talk with the locals, figure out a lot of the heartbeat of an area just by stopping in and drinking a coffee with the store clerk. Everybody tells these store clerks everything. You get to learn who’s who and what’s what pretty quick. I enjoy that part of it.”
While his father was a deputy with the Washington County (New York) Sheriff’s Department, Reilly said he never had much interest in police work as a career. That was until one day on the farm.
“I kinda stumbled into it, actually,” he said. “I was working on a family friend’s farm, and we had a deer that got jacked up in one of the back fields. Of course, I called the game warden and went up and helped him get the deer dragged out of the field and loaded into his truck. I was more or less just shooting the breeze with him, and he asked if I’d ever considered being a deputy warden.”
Reilly had never heard of there being deputy wardens but was intrigued, so he arranged to shadow a local warden and eventually became a deputy warden himself for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Reilly said he did that part-time while working as a deputy full time for the Rutland sheriff.
Reilly has a Level III police certification and is a certified firearms instructor. He enjoys training others how to move while they shoot, to seek cover and how to reload, skills that go beyond what’s needed to be certified as a police officer.
“This is a growing agency, it’s a pretty progressive agency, there’s a lot of opportunities here,” he said. “The smaller departments, there’s a lot more opportunities for trainings and things like that. I’ll jump on any training that I can take. I’ve got more time to do the type of police work I’m interested in, getting out of the car, talking to people, just going out and looking for things, not being as reactive.”
His position was approved by voters at Town Meeting Day by a wide margin. The Select Board said they’d been hearing calls from the community wanting more police coverage. In addition to Reilly, the department consists of Chief Ed Dumas, Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, Officer Jim Gamble, School Resource Officer John Sly, Second Constable John Paul Faignant, and Administrative Assistant Lynette Gallipo.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.