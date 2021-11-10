The town is asking the state not to house people experiencing homelessness at the Holiday Inn, given the problems it had with crime over the summer.
The Select Board, at its Monday meeting, voted unanimously to send a letter to Sean Brown, commissioner of the Department for Children and Families (DCF), outlining its many reasons for not wanting the Holiday Inn involved with the state’s motel voucher program going forward.
Because of the pandemic, the state had been giving vouchers to people experiencing homelessness, allowing them to stay in hotels and motels. In July, several hundred people stopped receiving vouchers when the eligibility criteria changed. During the course of the next several months the program was extended a few times while advocates, lawmakers and the administration debated how to approach the issue.
Similar issues were raised at the Quality Inn, which is in the city. Both establishments are owned by the same people.
Town Police Chief Ed Dumas said Wednesday he’s not sure how many people are at the Holiday Inn using the voucher program, nor was he certain about the state’s plans going forward.
Pam Dalley, who handles media inquiries at the DCF Commissioner’s Office, stated in an email Wednesday that the office has yet to receive the town’s letter, and no one was available to speak about the issue at the moment.
“This is expressing the Select Board’s desire that the Holiday Inn not be continued to be used to house the homeless, citing all of the difficulties that we have had, our health officer’s investigations, the problem with the gas leak last year and the explosion, and the accidents on the highway resulting from some of these folks” said Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft on Monday.
Selectwoman Sharon Russell, who is also executive director of Open Door Mission, a homeless shelter and soup kitchen, said people experiencing homelessness shouldn’t be at that hotel, for their own sake.
“I can tell you one thing, I deal with the homeless on an everyday basis and my homeless people say, if the mission is full, we’ll sleep outdoors, we don’t want to be down there,” she said. “If the homeless themselves, the true homeless, are afraid to be at that hotel then it tells you something.”
Dumas said at the meeting that the hotel functions poorly as a homeless shelter.
The town’s letter is lengthy and catalogues a host of problems the town has had with the Holiday Inn, some predating the pandemic and the voucher program.
“In 2020, the Police Department had a substantial increase in calls to this area of the Town after the Holiday Inn was used as a place to house the homeless population. We received complaints of criminal trespassing, illegal drug dealing/illegal drug use overdoses, deaths from overdoses, retail thefts on a sometimes-hourly basis, fights, assaults, disturbances, and pedestrians being struck by vehicles on US Route 7,” reads the town’s letter to DCF.
Several of the incidents the town mentions were covered by local media.
“We also found the Holiday Inn lacked the ability to properly supervise and maintain order of the people being housed, lacked proper maintenance, and trash bags were being left in the hallway leading to cleanliness issues,” reads the letter. “Our Police Department spent an overwhelming amount of time in the Green Mountain Plaza and at the Holiday Inn which pulled the Officers away from the rest of the Town of Rutland and the taxpayers who asked for their attention on other problems.”
The letter also recounts problems the town has had with the Holiday Inn over fire alarms and building code issues.
“In 2019, the Rutland Town Fire Department was dispatched to the Holiday Inn for a smell of gas and because of this incident 4 Fire Fighters lives were placed in jeopardy from a gas explosion,” reads the letter. “A further investigation into this incident was conducted by the Rutland Town Health Officer, which revealed a lack of proper procedures by the general manager of the Holiday Inn.”
The town ordered the hotel closed for a period of time following the explosion.
The incident also led town police to cite Udayan Dholakia, 52, of Mendon, to appear in Rutland criminal court on Aug. 30, 2021, to answer a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Rutland attorney Frank Urso, who represents Dholakia, told the Herald in August that the citation was ridiculous and that his client didn’t contact the fire department because others had already done so.
“The Town asks the (Department for Children and Families) to reconsider having the Holiday Inn house any of the homeless population for the rest of 2021 and into 2022 based on all the factors mentioned,” the letter concludes. “If The Department continues to house people at the Holiday Inn, it will do so with full knowledge of the dangers those people will be exposed to if at the Holiday Inn.”
