Northwood Park is open again, for small groups of people who practice social distancing.
The Select Board, acting as the Board of Health, voted Tuesday to reopen the park. It also decided how a limited reopening of Town Offices would play out come May 15.
Dewey Field remains closed.
The Town Office closed to the public on March 25 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure followed Gov. Phil Scott’s “stay home, stay safe” executive order, ended most in-person business and government operations in an effort to slow the spread of the virus and not overwhelm the health care system.
After about an hour of discussion, the board decided that people wanting to research land records starting May 15 can start making appointments now by calling the Town Clerk Office. One person is allowed to search at a time. Face coverings and gloves are required. The town will provide gloves, but people have to bring their own masks.
“The reports we have received indicate that, at least on the state level, the governor is looking to open up more activities,” said Selectman John Paul Faignant, acting in his capacity as town health officer. He was referring to recent announcements from Scott saying the state will be relaxing some aspects of the “stay home, stay safe” order. Faignant said while the state doesn’t appear to have met its own criteria for opening places again, it seems committed to the May 15 date, and so he recommended the town follow a limited reopening process.
“I also think it’s reasonable to require anybody entering a town building to have foot and hand coverings, which I’m hopeful the board will consider us providing, because I would like to see these put on at our threshold,” he said. “I don’t care if people leave with them, but no one should be permitted to come into the town office unless they’re wearing a mask. And that’s just a bright line. We’re not providing masks, but if you don’t have your mask on, you’re not coming in.”
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft pushed back on the foot coverings, saying she has not read anything about them being recommended outside hospital settings and that requiring them might cause more problems than they solve or prevent. The board ultimately agreed and foot coverings are not required.
Town Clerk Kari Clark agreed with there being strict mask requirements, saying they protect her and her assistant, Susan McGee. She wanted there to be a two-person per day limit on title searches as well, and to have those appointments be strictly limited to one hour.
Ashcroft said some more flexibility would be better, as title searches can take more than an hour. Clark said she’s flexible, but wanted to ease into the reopening. She added that appointments will have to be scheduled on a first come, first served basis.
Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said this would all be contingent on what personal protective equipment the town can have in place before May 15. He said he wanted to open Town Hall before then, but has since become aware that plexiglass shields for the Town Clerk’s Office haven’t been delivered just yet, though it’s expected they will be there by the May 15.
Clark asked that people making appointments to come in not do so if they feel ill or if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
The board briefly debated acquiring a thermometer, one that can check people’s temperatures from a distance when they come in, but didn’t have enough information on the devices’ capabilities, cost, or availability.
Recreation Director Mike Rowe recommended that Dewey Field remain closed, as there isn’t much to do there besides large group activities, unlike Northwood Park where there are walking and running opportunities. He also recommended parking at Northwood be limited to the lot near the transfer station, as it’s larger than the other parking areas and provides more direct access to the trails.
Regarding payment of taxes, Clark said people can mail them in, pay online at the town’s website, or use a drop box in front of the Town Office. She said the box isn’t secured, but is checked often. Those who need receipts can request them by writing a note to be included with their payment.
