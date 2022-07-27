Rutland Town’s tax rate is down 5.5%.
The Select Board set the rate at a special meeting held Monday, said board chair Don Chioffi.
The homestead rate is $1.5825. Last year it was $1.4751.
“That’s the total rate,” Chioffi said. “That homestead rate consists of the town rate, the school rate, and the local agreement rate.”
Most taxpayers use the residential rate. It’s applied to every $100 of a property’s assessed value. Second-home owners and businesses pay the nonresidential rate, which this year is $1.7399, down from last year’s $1.8116, a decrease of nearly 4%.
Chioffi said there are a few reasons for the drop in the rate; one being that the town’s grand list grew by about $62 million. Business like Vermont Electric Power Co. (VELCO), General Electric and Isovolta increased in value, plus there were many new businesses that opened up.
He expects that once VELCO’s upgrade work on the Post Road substation is complete, it will add several million more dollars to the town’s grand list for next year.
Another factor was the COVID-19 relief funds the schools got from the federal government. These were factored into the tax rates, which caused them to drop, said Chioffi.
Also, he credited his board, and town officials for being frugal when it comes to budgeting.
“We’ve been very cautious,” he said. “Even building a new fire station and making improvements at Town Hall, and all the things you have to do municipally, we’ve been very cautious how we spend the money, and we’re going to continue to be cautious this year because of the conditions in the general economy.”
For the past several months, inflation and fears of a recession have been regular features in national media headlines.
At Town Meeting Day, Rutland Town voters approved a new public safety building project costing roughly $4 million. The town used the lion’s share of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to offset the cost.
Chioffi said he’ll push for the next budget to be flat or even down some in order to maintain the tax-rate benefits of the current grand list.
