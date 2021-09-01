Rutland Town voters will likely get to decide whether or not to allow retail sales of marijuana products come Town Meeting Day.
The Select Board voted 4-0 Tuesday to direct Town Attorney Kevin Brown to draft a ballot article asking whether voters will allow such sales.
There was little debate among board members about having the article drafted and sending the question to voters. All members but Joe Denardo were present.
Selectman John Paul Faignant had requested the item come up for discussion at a previous meeting, allowing Bill Sweet, administrative assistant to the Select Board, to research the matter with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Sweet said he had supplied each board member with part of the VLCT newsletter addressing the issue.
Under Vermont law, towns have to actively vote to allow marijuana sales within their borders. So far, some of the towns that have done so include Burlington, Montpelier, St. Johnsbury, Brattleboro, Bennington, Middlebury, Brandon, Salisbury, Vergennes, Pawlet, Randolph, Waterbury, Berlin, Danby, Brownington, Danville, Barton, Waitsfield, Barton, Sutton, Windsor, Strafford, Burk and Duxbury.
“I really think that the town should get in front of this in terms of benefits to the taxpayers that this type of authorization would provide,” said Faignant, who attended the meeting remotely. “There has been plenty of experience from our neighbors now down in Massachusetts and Maine, we know that retail establishments don’t bring out the worst in everybody like everybody feared, but amazingly in Massachusetts the local municipality can get anywhere up from 17% to 22% of the retail sales, and that could go a long way towards reducing tax burden for the residents of this town.”
It will likely be some time before retail marijuana is available in Vermont. The Cannabis Control Board, established to set rules around such sales, was formed this year and met for the first time in May.
Selectman Don Chioffi said, without commenting on the measure one way or the other, he would support the question going before voters.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft wondered how much tax revenue the town would actually get, given it already has a 1% local option tax. Faignant said it’s his understanding that the state is still working that out, but in Massachusetts at least towns can get some percentage of tax sales revenue from products with THC in them.
In mid-August, the Rutland City Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to send a similar question about retail marijuana to its Charter and Ordinance committees.
