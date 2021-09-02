RUTLAND TOWN — Folks will be required to wear a mask when visiting Rutland Town municipal buildings, excepting the transfer station.
The Select Board, acting as the Board of Health, voted 3-1 on Tuesday to begin requiring masks beginning Wednesday.
“So as you’re probably all aware, this COVID has not left us and we’re finding out more and more information about how much stickier it is in the other forms of the virus,” said Select Board member John Paul Faignant, referring to the COVID-19 variants that have become more prevalent in the population. “All of this leads me to have to make the recommendation that, as your health officer, that the public be required to wear masks when they are in the Town Office building or any other confined office space. This would not include the transfer station, but it would include all other municipal offices.”
He and Select Board member Don Chioffi, who cast the “no” vote, had a difference of opinion about the efficacy of masks.
Chioffi wanted to know whether the mask requirement applied to everyone regardless of their vaccination status.
“What they’re finding, Don, is that even those of us who are vaccinated can be carriers and not even know it,” said Faignant. “I’m aware of situations in town where the wife, both parties are vaccinated, the wife tested positive and the husband tested negative. There’s no explanation for it. We have to do the best we can to protect our staff.”
Chioffi said he’s not in favor of requiring masks in town buildings.
“I don’t happen to believe it’s applicable,” he said. “I think we’ve been fed a lot of misinformation, and I know (Faignant) is trying to be proactive, and I know he’s got a job to do. He may believe it, but I don’t believe it. I’m vaccinated. I was told if I got vaccinated, we were mask-free. We have people that are mask-free here, and not there, this state but not that state, this thing is a mess, it’s a total mess.”
He said he has “health issues” with masking, then put on a face shield.
“I went through this with (Faignant) the first time, I’ll go through it again,” he said. “That’s why I got this … there’s my mask, ain’t that wonderful?”
Select Board member Sharon Russell said she had young grandchildren who can’t be vaccinated and feels that if she infected them and one died, that would be on her.
“I understand that, Sharon, and I appreciate that everyone has their beliefs and precautions,” said Chioffi. “And I agree with you, and I have grandchildren too, they’re not as young as yours, they’re 21 and 22. I’m not worried about that because the incidence rate for children is so low it’s like 1/10 of 1%.”
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children can become sick with COVID-19, but most will only experience mild symptoms, if any.
“Fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults,” according to the CDC. “Babies younger than 1 and children with certain underlying medical conditions may be more likely to have serious illness from COVID-19. Some children have developed a rare but serious disease that is linked to COVID-19 called multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).”
The CDC says people should wear a mask indoors if they live in an area of substantial or high transmission to maximize their protection and prevent spreading the disease to others.
Vermont Department of Health Commissioner Mark Levine also said Tuesday people should wear masks in public places if the area has a high transmission rate.
Chioffi then said he was concerned about personal liberties being infringed upon.
“I think we’re developing into a society that is so controlled by these unproven, unsubstantiated, conflicting testimony, conflicting studies, that we’re losing freedoms by the minute. I’m just not in favor of losing those freedoms,” he said.
Faignant said that’s one way of looking at it.
“The other way to characterize it is doing your patriotic duty towards your community whether you believe in wearing a mask or not,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt you, and there is a chance it may benefit. And I’ll tell you something else if you’re a family whose child is experiencing COVID the experience rating is 100%”
Chioffi claimed people who’ve been infected have a higher level of immunity to COVID-19 than those who’ve been vaccinated. He referenced a study at the meeting, which he later clarified with the Herald was a reference to a pre-published Israeli study (bit.ly/0902Study), which hasn’t been peer-reviewed.
Rutland Town is not the only area town to return to requiring masks for all visitors in its municipal buildings, vaccinated or not. In late August, the town of Wallingford began requiring them. Barre and Montpelier have done so as well, as have some businesses. Pittsford opted in late August to recommend that visitors to Town Office wear masks, but does not require them.
