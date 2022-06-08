RUTLAND TOWN — The town has a new road commissioner, one who comes highly recommended from Rutland City.
It was announced Tuesday that Dave Sears will be the next Rutland Town road commissioner come June 20.
He was introduced at a Select Board meeting.
“Dave comes to us from Rutland City, where he’s had a long and pretty distinguished career, actually, working for seven years as a project manager responsible for some pretty weighty projects under (former Rutland City Department of Public Works Commissioner Jeff Wennberg),” said Select Board Chair Don Chioffi.
Chioffi welcomed Sears to the town and said the position he’s accepted pays $30 per hour and will become official upon completion of a background check.
It was noted that most of Sears’ paperwork is complete. The police department just needs to finish the criminal background check.
“After careful consideration, I am pleased to formally accept the offer made to me on May 26 for the position of road commissioner,” said Sears. “I’m looking forward to bringing my skills and experience to the town. Together, I have no doubt that we will continue to make Rutland Town a wonderful place to live, work, and play. I would like to encourage the town residents to feel comfortable to contact me directly with their concerns regarding the town’s infrastructure and thank you for this opportunity.”
Chioffi said the board had instructed Police Chief Ed Dumas to check Sears’ references, then read aloud from Dumas’ report.
According to the report, Sears worked under Wennberg for seven years. Wennberg described Sears as an asset to the city.
“If there was a task, mission or job that needed to get done, Dave would make sure that it was done,” said Chioffi, reading from the report. “If he ran into problems Dave was the first person to figure it out. If he couldn’t solve the problem himself he would go to those who had the answers to help him solve the problem.”
Sears had many responsibilities with the Rutland City Department of Public Works, according to Dumas’ report. He was the one to contact Dig Safe, make sure all the materials for projects were ready, and would develop backup plans in case a job ran into problems. He had a good rapport with union members and was often able to help management solve disagreements. Sears could also research new technologies and make the case for their implementation, always with the aim of saving the city money.
Dumas also spoke to Gail Gorruso, who works in the city’s Department of Public Works. She found Sears easy to work with, as did Cathy Koponen, payroll and benefits manager in the City Treasurer’s Office. She reported to Dumas that Sears made her job easier by being familiar with the city’s rules and policies and saw to the winter plowing, as well as equipment repairs and upkeep.
Sears is taking over for Byron Hathaway, who after 21 years with the town as road commissioner retired in January.
For much of Hathaway’s tenure, the position of road commissioner was elected. In March, voters approved an article making the position appointed by the select board. Those in favor of the change said it would allow for a road commissioner who didn’t live within town boundaries, thus opening up the candidate pool.
While the town sought Hathaway’s replacement, two town highway employees stepped up to take on his duties. Walter Tripp served as acting road commissioner while Jason Bathalon took on the role of acting sewer commissioner.
“I’d like to really thank Walt and Jason both for stepping up in the middle of all this and picking up the pieces, and who did one hell of a job while waiting for somebody to come in,” said Selectwoman Sharon Russell.
She noted that Tripp had not expressed interest in the position.
“When this is officially done, we need to have (Administrative Assistant to the Select Board Bill Sweet) meet with Walt, Jason and Dave and get the passing of the ceremonial cell phone to the new road commissioner, because his life will revolve around that after,” said Selectman Joe Denardo, who chairs the board’s highway committee.
Chioffi suggested that Sears speak to Mike Rowe, head of the Recreation Department, as the road crew has often been able to save the town money by working together with that department on projects.
