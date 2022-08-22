Rutland Town’s new fire truck arrived earlier this month, after a long planning and manufacturing process.
“We’re putting our equipment and stuff on it, so hopefully in the next couple of weeks it will be in service,” said Rutland Town Fire Chief Chris Clark at the Aug. 16 Select Board meeting. “We’ll do some training with it before we put it in service.”
Selectman Kurt Hathaway asked whether the truck was complete when it was delivered.
“It is, and it’s going to be ready to go,” said Clark. “We’ve got all the stuff on it.”
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft said the board was curious about this because it was scheduled to approve the final payment on the vehicle.
“Do we need to withhold anything or is your fire committee satisfied with the truck as now delivered?” she said.
Clark said it’s all well and good, and wondered whether the board had heard of any specific issues. Ashcroft said she only asked because after the Center Rutland Fire Station was built, final payments were made, and then some issues were discovered that the town needed to go to court over.
Selectman Joe Denardo said that unless the manufacturer is demanding payment now, it might be better to use the truck a bit and make sure all the features work as advertised. Clark said some pumping has been done using the truck and the department’s members are training with it, so he’s satisfied.
“I don’t think there’s anything to worry about with this, we checked it out pretty good,” he said.
Select Board chairman Don Chioffi said the truck cost about $675,000. It was paid for using depreciation accounts set up for this purpose to keep the town from having to pay a large sum all once whenever a piece of equipment needs replacing. This truck is expected to last about 30 years, he said.
“That thing does everything except scramble your eggs for you,” Chioffi said of the new truck.
The new truck is equipped with items for getting people out of wrecked cars, can rapidly put water on a fire, and comes with an extendable spotlight making nighttime fire scenes safer and easier to work.
The town purchased a number of warranties and guarantees for the vehicle, as well, ensuring it won’t lose the vehicle to rust or other such issues.
Chioffi said it took the fire department’s fire truck committee more than a year to develop the truck’s specifications. Fire trucks are built to order and extremely customizable. The department’s committee is made up of experienced firefighters who put a great deal of care into identifying what they need in a vehicle.
This truck was built by Rosenbauer.
Chioffi said the truck builder makes a lot of units, so it also took some time to build once the town put the order in.
