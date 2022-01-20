BROC Community Action and the Rutland Elks Lodge #345 are hosting an “Extreme Cold Weather Emergency Shelter” for the state on Friday and Saturday night due to subzero forecasts combined with lack of available hotel rooms in the region.
The lodge, which is at 44 Pleasant St. in Rutland, will open at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Guests must check-in no later than 10 p.m. to stay overnight.
Staff and volunteers will be available to assist.
Members of the Elks will be providing dinner and breakfast. This is a no barrier shelter and pets are welcome.
As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures between 6 degrees and -9 degrees for Friday and between 17 degrees and 4 degrees for Saturday in Rutland.
Visit broc.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.