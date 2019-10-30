KILLINGTON — The aroma of freshly-made foods and the crackling of a warm lodge fire welcomed Rutland’s middle school students and their new “siblings” as the newest visitors from the Rutland-Ishidoriya Student Exchange (RISE) arrived safely after a long journey from Hanamaki, Japan, for a week-long stay with their new American “families.”
The evening began with Rutland Intermediate School students who traveled to Hanamaki in June for their week with host Japanese families experiencing the Japanese School System, who recalled their favorite parts of their experiences in a whole new world with a whole new culture.
The students spoke of a welcoming and excited culture filled with new foods, dances and an engaging school system, and what they were now excited to share with their host friends from their sister school across the globe.
Afterward, the Japanese students took the stage, telling their new host families a little about themselves, whether they enjoyed tennis, long jumping, learning the ancient art of tying kimonos or Christmas celebrations in their communities.
In the case of Kosuke Kashiyama, 13, who arrived to stay with Brayden Shelton, 15, that meant playing lots of soccer.
After the Japanese junior high school students finished their initial presentation, their American counterparts approached them with gifts: customized jackets emblazoned with the RISE program’s logo matching that of their host student, so they would always have a warm embrace to remind them of their time in Rutland.
“Any of you who go to Hanamaki or Ishidoriya know you are treated as family,” said RISE chaperone Hunter Berryhill. “When you go there, you are treasured by the community. ... This is our turn to show that we have a deep love and a deep respect for Ishidoriya and Hanamaki. ... These jackets are to remember us by when you go back to Japan.”
Former superintendent Mary Moran recalled how, when she traveled with the RISE group to Ishidoriya 2001, the group ended up stranded for four days in Tokyo when the airport was shut down after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11 of that year.
“Our hosts from Ishidoriya and Hanamaki came back and took care of us,” Moran remembered fondly. “That experience cemented a relationship beyond measure.”
Former Rutland mayor John J. Daley originally helped found the exchange with the mayor of Ishidoriya, Iwate Prefecture, a northern region of Japan that Moran said looks like it could be Rutland’s sister: Foliage, mountains and farms awaited each crop of Rutland students offered the chance to go.
Eighth and ninth grades each have to write an essay about why they would be a good delegate for Rutland City, submit for an interview and present to a panel for a one-time only fundraiser, grant and donor-funded trip.
Once the students are selected, they fly to Tokyo before boarding a bullet train to Hanamaki City that races through the countryside at 180 mph to their new home for the next week.
“The bonds that are formed are incredible,” said organizer Tim Wigmore. “There will be tears at the end. ... We have to put a time limit on goodbyes, otherwise you’d be there (all night).”
Brayden Shelton stayed with the Kashiyama family when he traveled to Japan last year, and is now hosting his host’s younger brother, Kosuke.
“There were a lot of little things that I found interesting, like (you can’t) leave your chopsticks in the food, that’s rude,” Shelton said. “Everyone I met was just so happy, and laughing and welcoming.”
Whole, batter-dipped and deep-fried fish, separate rooms for showers and toilets, cultural dances in schools, students who serve each other lunch and teachers who rotate classroom to classroom were just a few of the major differences Shelton recalled, and said he’s definitely going back to Japan someday.
For Jenna Montgomery-Concha, that day may come sooner rather than later. After her experience staying with the Sato family, Montgomery-Concha said she’s hoping to secure an entire term abroad in Japan.
“My favorite thing was when we dressed up in kimonos with the elders of the city and did traditional dances with them,” Montgomery-Concha said. “Breakfast, I expected a bowl of cereal and some rice. But every single morning the grandmother would make 20 different dishes. She’d make miso soup, rice, noodles, fish. It was so good. ... After knowing them for a week, it felt like so much longer.”
Berryhill said the students benefit immensely from the extreme cultural immersion that boosted students’ confidence, desire for adventure, and forces the students to step outside their comfort zone and take responsibility for themselves while also creating life-long bonds between friends.
“It’s showing them that different isn’t necessarily bad,” Berryhill said. “For the (Hanamaki community), it’s deeper than just a student exchange. The connections that are made between students are very important, but the connections that are made between adults (also) last for years and decades. When I went to Hanamaki, I was asked time and time again if I knew Rob Bliss ... if I knew Jeff Wennberg ... if I knew Mary Moran. These experiences were important to those people”
