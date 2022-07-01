A Rutland woman, who is a self-admitted daily crack cocaine user, has been arrested on federal gun charges for lying during the unlawful purchase of a firearm at a local store, court records show.
Morgan Gates, 27, of 49 Terrill St., is charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at Cragin’s Gun Shop at 105 State St. and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances, federal court records show.
Rutland City Police began an investigation into Gates this week concerning her trying to obtain a firearm and eventually learned about the purchase at Cragin’s, the records show.
Rutland Police found Gates walking Thursday and brought her to the police station where detectives and Homeland Security Investigations interviewed her, Detective Tyler Billings reported. Billings advised he found suspected crack-cocaine in a rubber container in Gates’ pocket, court records show.
City police connected with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, quickly joined the case.
Gates admitted she used heroin and is a daily user of crack cocaine, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said in a court affidavit.
She said the handgun was at her apartment, but when the ATF and Rutland Police officers subsequently went to Terrill Street on Thursday evening to conduct a court-ordered search, the gun was not located, records show. Boxes of 9 mm and .22-caliber bullets along with some miscellaneous bullets were seized, records show.
Rutland Police jailed Gates at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington Thursday night.
Gates is due to appear before Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle in Burlington on Tuesday.
Investigation showed Gates signed a federal firearms purchase form in which she said “no’ when she was asked: “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”
