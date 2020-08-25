Police said they arrested a Rutland woman in connection with a burglary two weeks ago at a shop on Business Route 4.
State Police said that on Aug. 13 at approximately 3 a.m. troopers at the Rutland barracks were made aware of a burglar alarm at Mac’s Convenience Store. The alarm detected glass breakage and movement near the cash register and coolers.
Rutland City police responded to the alarm and located two women, Tonia L. Webster, 49, and Ashleigh N. Rounds, 36, both of Rutland, walking around the train tracks behind the store.
State Police later viewed a surveillance video from inside the store showing a woman taking items and putting them into a bag. According to police, Webster’s outfit, bag and contents of the bag matched what was seen in the video.
Webster was cited for burglary and is scheduled to appear in Rutland criminal court on Sept. 21.
While detained, Rounds was found to have an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody. Police did not say what the warrant was for.
