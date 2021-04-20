From penny postcards to Facebook posts, Moira Flanagan has always kept up with her ever-growing family as best she could. On Saturday, she’ll celebrate her 100th birthday during what’s hopefully the tail-end of a global pandemic.
A few of her grandchildren are slated to arrive in Rutland on Tuesday. Others will follow over the coming days, she said. On Saturday, they plan to hold a drive-by celebration for her.
“For my 90th, we had a bigger party, we brought all the family here, but we didn’t think with COVID we should be celebrating that much,” she said Tuesday.
Flanagan had six children who produced 17 grandchildren, who’ve so far generated 18 great-grandchildren with two more due this year.
“I have an iPad, and I keep in touch with some of them that way,” she said. “I send them birthday cards and talk with the grandparents and parents to keep up with them. It’s not hard, it’s a pleasure to do it. I’d hate to live without my iPad.”
FaceTime and Zoom have helped keep the family together, even before the pandemic, she said. Sunday Zoom meetings were a regular thing for the Flanagan family during the winter. She became familiar with technology during her career as a teacher, and several of her children pursued careers heavy in technology.
Flanagan was born and raised in Rutland. She went to college in Burlington but left in her third year to go to Washington, D.C., and the United States Department of War. This was around 1945, she said. She didn’t like that line of work, so she went to Schenectady, New York, and was there for about 10 months before returning to the Rutland area. She worked for the Rutland Herald for three years doing office work and proofreading. Eventually, she went back to college in Castleton to become a teacher. She taught in Rutland-area schools, including the Dana School, and ended up being a teacher and principal at Longfellow School.
She did this all while raising six children.
“You have to be very well organized,” she said. “I’d plan on the weekend what we’d be having for food during the week, and I’d get ready what I could. You just plan things out. And (the kids) helped. They had chores they were very good about doing.”
She lost one of her daughters, Monica F. Merchand, 68, to brain cancer in March, she said.
“It’s hard, but I think it would be hard at whatever time,” she said. “She’d been sick, they tried everything.”
It wasn’t the family’s first brush with illness.
Kathie Flanagan, another of Moira’s daughters, said she contracted polio when she was 4, and that her mother’s support helped her through it.
“We have a saying in our family,” she said Tuesday. “My father’s mother was from Ireland, and she would say, ‘you are a wonder at your age,’ and we definitely think my mom is a wonder at her age.”
Kathie said their pride stems from their mother getting her teaching degree while raising them with the help of their father, Richard.
“It was interesting to hear about them starting their new home and how it was hard to get appliances because of the war,” said Kathie, who lives in California. “There was a shortage of metal and steel and stuff. I remember that was one thing she told us.”
Kathie’s bout with polio cost her the use of her legs and required her to spend months in various hospitals, in all of which her mother would visit her to the extent she could.
“I was at the Rutland hospital for months and then at the hospital in Schenectady, New York, for … nine months I think it was,” she said. “So she always was concerned about me, just taking good care of me.”
Her father was no slouch, either. She said there’s a handrail at Christ the King School where many a Flanagan was educated that her father installed, and she believes it is there to this day.
Kathie recalls a brief time in 1967 when all of the six Flanagan children were teenagers.
“My brother was the oldest,” she said. “He was 19 at the time, and he turned 20 a couple months after the youngest turned 13, so it was kind of fun.”
Kathie plans to use Facebook to announce the drive-by celebration to her mother’s friends.
“I know she’s on Facebook, has been for years, and she’s great at using the computer, which she took up when she was teaching and computers came about,” said Kathie. “She’s kept up with technology.”
Moira said she never dreamed anything like social media would come about, and recalls using penny postcards to keep in touch with her loved ones while they were apart.
“My uncle told me once I could get more on a postcard than most people ever could, because I’d write tiny,” she said.
Moira said she doesn’t post to Facebook much herself, but likes to read other’s posts, though she believes they sometimes share a bit too much.
She said she never expected to see her 100th birthday.
“I’m pretty grateful to have it, but you never think you’re going to reach 100,” she said. “You just go on each year, it just happens.”
She’s not asking for much for her birthday this year, she said.
“I’ve got plenty, thank God. I’ve had a nice life, I want people to be happy. I wish the world could solve all of its problems, but I don’t know when that will ever happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.