WALTHAM — A Rutland woman was injured in a crash on Route 17 on Saturday, according to a Vermont State Police news release.
Shelbey Haskins, 25, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee south on Green Street in Waltham while Michael Farrar, 43, of Chester, was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra east on Route 17.
Police said Haskins disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection without stopping, resulting in a broadside collision.
Haskins and Farrar were both wearing seat belts but Haskins was taken to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of what was believed to be minor injuries as a result of the crash. Farrar did not report any injuries.
The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Both the Cherokee and the Sierra were considered totaled.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vergennes Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.