Two new pick-up sites are being added to the Rutland City School District student meal program for the summer, expanding the total number of pick-up sites to 12.
Mary Noonan, chief financial officer for the Rutland City Public Schools, said the program was supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Free breakfasts and lunches will be provided at the sites. Noonan said the meals are free for anyone younger than 18 and the recipients do not have to be students at Rutland City schools.
Noonan said staff members at Rutland City schools wanted to get the word out about the summer program because use had dropped off since the school year ended. The administrators of the program wanted to put the word out that free meals were still available for area children.
Meals can be picked up at various locations: Rutland Intermediate and Middle School at 97 Library Ave., Rutland High School at 21 Stratton Ave., Mount St. Joseph Academy at 127 Convent Ave., the Salvation Army at 1 Field Ave., Christ the King School at 60 South Main St., the Allen Street Campus at 101 Allen St., Ocean State Job Lot at 245 South Main St., Hickory Street at 11 Hickory St., Northeast Elementary School at 117 Temple St. and Northwest Elementary School at 80 Pierpoint Ave. The hours at all these sites are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The two new sites are at BROC-Community Action at 45 Union St., where the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Rutland Recreation Department’s White’s Pool at 21 Avenue B in White Memorial Park, where the hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free meal program has a commitment to providing the same meals to all children without discrimination. Noonan said about 500 meals go out to the various sites.
The free meals have been distributed to the original 10 sites since March, in response to the schools, at the direction of Gov. Phil Scott, sending students home to be taught remotely. The change put some students at risk of losing the provided healthy meals they had been receiving at school.
Breakfast and lunch are distributed at the same time, and Noonan said she didn’t believe the program was able to accommodate dietary restrictions.
According to Noonan, adults responsible for a child, such as parents or guardians, or in the case of the Rutland Recreation and Parks, site and camp counselors can pick up meals for children.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.