Snowmobile season is coming.
The U.S. Forest Service is reminding snowmobilers to use caution and obey the law when riding on Green Mountain National Forest land, or anywhere else. Depending on the weather, snowmobiles are allowed on designated trails beginning Dec. 16, ending April 15. Early in the season, National Forest employees and snowmobile clubs get busy clearing downed trees and other debris from trails, but some trees can come down after additional snowfall.
“We are concerned about user safety,” said John Sinclair, forest supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, in a release. “Patrols which are aimed at enforcing rules and regulations, monitoring trail conditions and providing visitor information will occur throughout the forest.”
The Forest Service works with State Police, local law enforcement, and the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) to keep trails safe.
“All of these trails allow mixed uses, so people are snowshoeing, hiking and cross-country skiing, as well as using snowmobiles,” Sinclair said. “Snowmobilers should travel responsibly and yield to other users. The maximum speed is 35 mph on state and federal land and Vermont has a tough snowmobiling while intoxicated law that covers alcohol as well as drugs.”
