The state has some advice and information sources to help people stay safe during the coming storm that’s expected to drop two feet of snow in some areas.
According to Vermont Emergency Management, people should:
- Check on their elderly neighbors, friends, and family and anyone else who might need assistance.
- Make sure there’s enough heating fuel (wood, oil, or pellets) to last the weekend.
- Keep heating vents clear of snow and make sure your smoke and CO detectors work.
- Dress warmly, being mindful of frostbite and hypothermia.
- Check road conditions before traveling and be aware that blowing snow can greatly decrease visibility.
- Those who need a warm place to go, or need help with securing heating fuel, should call 211, a statewide directory of various services. For emergencies, use 911.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of Vermont from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. Low temperatures are expected to follow early in the week.
