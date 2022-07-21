FAIR HAVEN — The word “ridiculous” was used several times at a recent select board meeting, where members were frustrated by the ballooning price of a town garage and salt shed project.
At the July 12 board meeting, it was decided that the town would explore more options.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Wednesday the town currently has a salt shed near the Castleton River.
“The idea was to move the garage and the salt shed, (because) we don’t want salt going into the river,” he said. “I think it was mid-2019, we were awarded a grant to replace that salt shed with something a little nicer and get it away from the river, but then when COVID hit, the project stalled for about two years, and then when things opened back up prices went sky-high. So the grant no longer covered the cost of the salt shed.”
Between the state and the Lake Champlain Basin Program, the town has been awarded about $210,000, with it providing a 20% match through federal COVID-19 relief dollars, according to Gunter.
At the time, that would have covered the cost of the project, he said, but the last bid the town received for the project came in at around $700,000.
Gunter said he’s been able to secure extensions on the grant awards. The town is good through the end of the year, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be extended again.
“We can’t afford to add $500,000 to a $200,000 salt shed. That number is ridiculous,” he said.
Inflation following the pandemic has dominated news cycles for months now.
“In some towns, their projects are just scuttled,” said Gunter. “They don’t have the means to cover the cost; they can’t apply for another grant. We’ve been lucky in Fair Haven that our projects are still moving forward.”
At the July 12 meeting, several board members said the cost is “ridiculous,” offering ideas to build the project for less.
Board member Jay Brown said there’s a local contractor who could build the shed for less than $100,000, and that he’s been to the town office several times. Gunter said this is true, but said the contractor won’t follow the state bid process, which he’s required to do by law.
Board Member Rich Greenough said he knows another contractor who could get the town a building for relatively low cost. He did not wish to see the salt shed separate from the town garage, fearing it would be inefficient. Board members were likewise loath to shrink the size of the proposed shed, as doing so wouldn’t let them save money by buying salt in larger quantities.
The town has been mulling the project over for too long, said Board Member Glen Traverse. He was fine with applying for more grant funds as the state suggested but not if it meant the town would have to contribute more.
Devon Neary, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said Thursday that the problem of rising project costs is affecting many in the region.
“I believe Pittsford also (has) a salt shed project that required additional funding,” he said. “I do not believe we have any examples of projects abandoned completely due to funding limitations.”
He said that according to the state Agency of Transportation, construction project costs increased 20% in 2020 and 2021, and it’s expected that would continue into 2022.
“During the most recent round of (AOT) Bicycle and Pedestrian Grants, the agency recommended towns include an escalation factor of (3% to 5%), year over year throughout the life of the project, to account for construction inflation,” he said.
