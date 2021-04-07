BURLINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is holding public, virtual meetings for small businesses, libraries and local governments to discuss the latest round of coronavirus relief money.
The meetings are being held Wednesday and Thursday. The Wednesday meeting was for small businesses to talk about what they’ve been through during the pandemic and for Sanders to go over what aid is available through the American Rescue Plan. The Thursday meeting is for libraries, then municipal leaders.
Those who want to attend should visit sanders.senate.gov for details.
