BURLINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will hold Town Hall meetings during the Labor Day Weekend in Springfield, Newport, St. Johnsbury, Brattleboro and Middlebury, to talk about the $3.5 trillion federal reconciliation bill.
“If passed, this bill will be the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick, and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s,” Sanders stated in a release. “Not only will this bill go a long way to improving life for working families, it will also in an unprecedented way address the threat of climate change and create millions of good paying jobs. Now is the time for bold action. Now is the time to restore faith in ordinary Americans that their government can work for them and not just wealthy campaign contributors. I look forward to speaking directly with Vermonters about the details of this bill and hearing their thoughts.”
Sanders is chair of the Senate Budget Committee.
Those who wish to attend one or more of the events should RSVP on Sanders’ website. Those without internet access can call 802-598-0606 where they will be asked to leave their first and last name, mailing address, phone number and the event they plan to attend.
All events are being held outside. Those who go have to follow the coronavirus guidelines laid out by the Vermont Department of Health. Masks are encouraged whether one is vaccinated or not.
The events are:
Saturday
— Springfield, 4 p.m., Comtu Cascade Park, Main Street.
Sunday
— Newport, noon, Gardner Memorial Park, 155 Gardner Park Road.
— St. Johnsbury, 5 p.m., St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square.
Monday
— Brattleboro, noon, Brattleboro Common, Park Place.
— Middlebury, 4 p.m., Middlebury Town Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.