If you’re out shopping for a Christmas tree near Post Road and also need help drafting your letter to Santa, Nikya the Elf has you covered.
Nikya Rozell, 7, and her father, Ed Rozell, are all about Christmas this year. They live on Forest Way, off Post Road, and have a cheerful setup for their small Christmas tree business.
Besides the warm fire and free candy canes, the main attraction is Santa’s Workshop.
“It used to be her playhouse,” Rozell said Friday. “I talked to her late this fall, and I asked her if it’s OK to convert it to Santa’s Workshop for the children to come see Santa Claus. She thought it was a wonderful idea.”
Rozell suits up as Santa, Nikya as an elf, and together they bring the North Pole to their small street. Nikya helps her father collect wood for the fire and set things up so the two can see people between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Nikya has a routine. “Hi, I’m Elf Nikya, would you like a candy cane? Would you like to write a letter to Santa? Have you? Would you like help?” she says to visitors. She’s all set up to help other children write letters to Santa, which they can promptly stick in the mailbox outside the workshop.
“This is where I sit, and inside is some papers and some candy canes and a Christmas carol book,” Nikya said, showing off her desk to the media Friday. “And I got some pencils right here. I help the kids write Christmas letters. And then they come over here, and they put it in the mailbox.”
She’s assisted approximately 12 children with letters to Santa Claus so far.
The festivities aren’t limited to the dooryard, Rozell said.
“I knew she was helping me and everything, but last weekend is when it hit me,” he said. They were at a local shopping plaza decked out in their holiday gear, Rozell’s wife was along, dressed as Mrs. Claus, when a woman came up to him and asked to be blessed. “She wasn’t feeling good and everything, she was very sick, and she had three kids that she was very worried about, and she goes, ‘I just want you to bless me. That’s all I’ll ask you for.’”
Rozell, as Santa, blessed the woman, he said, and the trio kept hanging around the plaza for a while.
“We did this for an hour and a half, and then (Nikya) got back into the car with me and she goes, ‘Dad, at first I didn’t understand what we were doing,’ she says, ‘but now I see how happy it made everybody. And then I realized I’d just taught her what Christmas is really all about — it’s not what you get at Walmart or Kmart or anywhere else. It’s experiences like this.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
