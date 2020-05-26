Rutland High School graduate Stefanie Schaffer, a member of the Class of 2014, hopes being a recent graduate will help her connect with this year’s graduating class.
She has been selected to deliver the commencement address to the Class of 2020.
Schaffer, 23, is speaking during an unusual year. Since March, students have been learning remotely as part of the state’s effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Scott said the restrictions the state had placed on gatherings would not be lifted to allow for high school graduations to take place in person. Some high schools with a small number of seniors are having “drive-in” graduations but Rutland High School will have a graduation event that relies heavily on video segments that have already been recorded, like Schaffer’s speech.
“I didn’t go too much into the story of what happened to me because I felt like probably a lot of the students have already heard that part of the story. I sort of just talked a little bit more about the lessons I had learned, really focusing on making sure you don’t let fear or doubt stand in your way of opportunities that are sure to open up to them after this,” Schaffer said.
The part of Schaffer’s story that has been told repeatedly happened on June 30, 2018. After the tour boat she was on during a family vacation in the Bahamas exploded, Schaffer and her mother, Stacey Bender, were injured.
An Atlanta, Georgia, woman on the boat was killed and Schaffer suffered injuries to her spinal cord and brain. Her legs were so badly damaged, both were amputated.
But Schaffer also is heralded for coming back from adversity. In October, her speech to the annual Rutland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting was cheered and her role as ambassador to the Gift-of-Life Marathon in December was credited for the blood drive exceeding its goal.
In December, Schaffer graduated from Castleton University with a degree in health promotion.
Schaffer called the invitation by Rosanna Hyde, president of the RHS Class of 2020, to be the commencement speaker “surprising.”
“I had no idea they were thinking of asking me, but it was a good surprise,” she said.
David Wolk, superintendent of the Rutland City Schools, said by email he recommended Schaffer as this year’s speaker to the Class of 2020. He said he knew Schaffer and her family and called her “as inspiring as anyone we know.”
“During this past school year we set up individual student assemblies at the schools for Stef to tell her story. She was indeed inspirational and aspirational for the students, regardless of their age. I attended her speech at Northwest Elementary School, and her message of hope and resiliency really resonated with those children, but her story resonates with everyone, regardless of age,” he said.
She said she hadn’t even thought about being the commencement speaker at Rutland while still in her early 20s.
“It was a little intimidating actually to be asked. It was only six years ago that I graduated from there, so it felt a little funny, but when I thought about what I could share with them, I realized that it could just be, maybe even more special that way. I could remember my graduation day still so clearly, and I tried to ask myself what I would have wanted to hear if I was in their position on that day. I think it actually was helpful that it was so early,” she said.
Schaffer said she had a good experience at Rutland High School. She cited English teacher Matthew McDonough and soccer coach Lori McClallen as important influences. adding that the high school had a range of classes and extracurricular activities (so) that “everybody’s interests can be met at that school.”
“I don’t know, I think it just makes you just feel safe there, the teachers, the students and everybody else. It’s just a good environment there,” she said.
The pandemic is definitely making commencement unusual for many, but for Schaffer in particular. She is giving the commencement speech by video, and she graduated from Castleton in December, when there is no commencement ceremony. She would have been part of the spring graduation if it hadn’t been canceled.
Wolk said he sees Schaffer “as a modern-day profile in courage, an incredible role model and someone who is changing lives every day.”
“She is the perfect choice as a proud RHS grad to be this year’s speaker. Most of us don’t remember who spoke at our graduation. Her message will be memorable,” he said.
