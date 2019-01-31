The local cable access station will give two Rutland County high school seniors scholarships worth $2,000. The deadline to apply is May 1.
PEG-TV announced Thursday the application process for the Rutland PEG-TV Courcelle Scholarship is open. The scholarship is named for Joe Courcelle, a pioneer of public access television in Rutland County who helped found PEG-TV and sat on its board of directors in its early years.
The scholarship is open to Rutland County high school seniors who “... exhibit a high level of proficiency and intend to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited college, university or trade school.”
Applications have been sent out to county high schools. A selection committee will review written applications and conduct personal interviews in mid-May. Anyone who wants an application can obtain one from their high school’s guidance counselor, or by visiting pegtv.com, or calling Bryn Doan, Channel 20 program coordinator for PEG-TV at 747-0151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.