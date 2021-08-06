A series of walk-in vaccination clinics will be open at schools across Vermont next week, according to the office of Gov. Phil Scott.
Residents can walk-in to get the shot or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to guarantee a spot by making an appointment online or by phone.
In a statement, Scott said that as the school year approaches, state officials want “as many eligible Vermont students as possible to get vaccinated.”
“That’s why we’re setting up more school-based vaccine clinics for students and their families. These clinics are open, not only to our students, but to anyone who needs to get their shot,” Scott said.
The release said the best way to keep children healthy — and to ensure a smooth return to full, in-person learning — is to make sure they are vaccinated.
“The vaccines are safe and highly effective, including against the Delta variant,” the statement said.
School-based vaccination clinics are expected to be available throughout the state into the fall.
Go to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine online to find hours for the clinics listed below.
— Aug. 8, at Canaan High School, 99 School St., Canaan; Vergennes High School, 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes; and Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 Route 100, Duxbury.
— Aug. 9, at Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic St., Fair Haven; and Springfield High School, 303 South St., Springfield.
— Aug. 10, at Manchester Elementary, 80 Memorial Ave., Manchester and Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick.
— Aug. 11 at Twin Valley Middle and High School, 4299 Route 100, Whitingham.
— Aug. 12 at Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester and North Country High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby Center.
— Aug. 13 at Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg and Morristown Elementary, 548 Park St., Morristown.
— Aug. 14 at Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan and Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle
— Aug. 15 at Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers St., Barre
Free vaccine shots are also available on a walk-in basis at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco. A vaccine shot can also be scheduled with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
