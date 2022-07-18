CASTLETON — The decision to sell the former Castleton Village School is drawing some criticism.
Earlier this month, the select boards of Castleton and Hubbardton held a joint meeting where they voted 7-1 to sell the building to a private entity that would agree to lease a portion of it back to the Castleton Recreation Department. Most board members said they believed that the cost of running the building wouldn’t be covered by those who’d expressed interest in leasing it.
In March, both towns voted to acquire the building from the Slate Valley Unified School District for $1. The district had been planning to close the school.
In April, an ad hoc committee made up of leadership from both towns held several public meetings to figure out what to do with the building. The committee recommended holding onto it for at least two years while planning for how to accommodate those interested in using it, that being a local day care program and the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County.
“I am saddened and disappointed by the lack of foresight shown by the select boards of Hubbardton and Castleton in the decision to sell the CVS building to a private entity. This is truly a blow to the citizens of these communities,” said Pat Schroeder, of Castleton.
Schroeder disputed the notion that costs would exceed revenues, and noted that the recreation program would have grown and generated more over the next few years.
“Other revenue avenues were to be accomplished through grant writing and fundraising,” she said. “The citizens were committed to have this vision succeed. With that being said, it seems the revenue producing capabilities of a robust rec department under the leadership of a full time director was not even considered. Rather the sentiment of ‘taxpayer burden’ was the focus.”
Schroeder claimed that there’s no money in the recreation department budget for a lease, so taxpayers will be paying more regardless.
Mary McIntyre, a Castleton resident and member of the Castleton Economic Development Revitalization Advisory Committee, said she and many others in CDERAC attended the ad hoc committee’s meetings and that it was CDERAC who recommended the town keep the building, though this wasn’t acknowledged. She said she believes the board had disregarded the advice of its volunteer advisers.
Castleton resident and former planning commission member Sean Seguin said he agrees with McIntyre. The studies the town has done on how to improve its economic situation suggests that a robust recreation program would play a larger role in getting people to move into town. He said that he understands there may be tough economic times ahead, but having a facility for the recreation department is important.
“I grew up here in this town. (The) Recreation Department was a booming thing and was heading in the direction and then we started into more level-funded budgeting and the rec department tanked, and when it did a lot of programs at Crystal Beach went right down the drains,” he said, adding that while things are getting better in that regard, it takes time to renew such efforts.
He thanked Castleton Selectman Richard Combs for being the only “no” vote.
Combs has said he voted no because he thought the decision to sell was made prematurely.
Seguin added that the town also doesn’t know what it’ll be paying on a lease.
“What’s that figure? It’s not decided, so you don’t know what you’re going to spend,” he said. “You’re kind of making a deal with the devil, and for someone as fiscally conservative as I’ve seen you be, (Castleton Select Board Chairman) Jim (Leamy), for the years you’ve served on this board and the time I’ve been in this town, I’m a little shocked that you would jump on that end of things.”
McIntyre asked if it’s possible to reconsider the sale. Leamy said both towns would have to decide to do that.
The towns have to wait 30 days from the day they voted before they can take further actions on selling the building.
Citizens can call for a town-wide vote on the matter if they circulate a petition. According to Leamy, the petition would have to go around in both towns and be supported by 5% of the registered voters.
McIntyre suggested that Castleton could buy out Hubbardton's interest in the building.
It’s been reported that Hubbardton owns 11% of the structure, both in terms of costs and revenues, while Castleton controls 89%.
“When you start getting into the money and finances, we’ve got real problems,” said Leamy. “Anyway, I’m not going to go down that road.”
He said that if the towns take the matter to a vote, then he’s certain, “there will be accurate information on expenses and implications to the taxpayers of both towns.”
Tearsa Brannock, owner of ABC Early Education Family Child Care and Preschool, is the private entity most likely to purchase the building. Brannock has attended many of the ad hoc committee meetings, and has agreed to work on accommodating the town’s recreation department, as well as the Boys & Girls Club. All three groups said at the early July meeting they likely could find a way to share the space.
